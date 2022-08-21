House of Dragons: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are Bollywood’s new favourite BFFs. The two divas who came on Koffee With Karan 7 spilt some beans about their personal lives. Fans, who hailed their chemistry on KJo’s show, are excited to watch the two leading ladies of Bollywood discuss House of Dragons. Jahnvi Kapoor, who is a Game of Thrones fan, quizzed Sara Ali Khan about the popular show. Failing to answer them, Sara told Good Luck Jerry actor that watching GOT isn’t mandatory to start its prequel.Also Read - House of Dragons: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Watching GoT Prequel

In the video, Sara said, "Oh my god, oh my god, House of Dragons is here. This year's biggest show." Janhvi tOLD Sara that she can't watch the show because she knew nothing about its prequel aka Game of Thrones. Simmba actor informed her BFF that House of Dragons is a totally different story and that watching GoT is not necessary.

Watch Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Fun Banter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Fans instantly showered the video with immense love and admiration for the actors. They also request Sara and Janhvi to collaborate on a murder mystery movie. While GoT fans hailed the duo for promoting the show. One of the users wrote, “You two are totally fun.” Another user wrote, “Mauj kardi tumhne to.”

The 10-episode series, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, tells the extraordinary but tragic tale of the House of Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events that riveted viewers across the world in Game of Thrones. On August 22, Disney+ Hotstar will begin offering HBO’s House of the Dragon.

