House of Dragons: The magic is already being recreated in House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that takes place 200 years prior to the events of the HBO mega-hit. Film critics have been raving over the new spin-off series based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood. Do you need to have watched Game of Thrones, though? There are a few details in House of the Dragon that may be useful even if you haven't read the first section.

Here’s All You Need to Know to Appreciate The HoD’s World Premiere:

Who are the Targaryens?

Old Valyria, a territory of Essos on the Valyrian Peninsula, is where the Targaryens originated. They are the sole family of dragonlords to have survived the devastating fall of Valyria, which resulted in the fall of the Valyrian empire. Another family tradition is inter-marriage, and they are more than willing to marry brothers and cousins in order to preserve the purity of the bloodline.

Who took over the King’s Landings Post Targaryens?

The family establishes a foothold in the capital city of King's Landing during Aegon's Conquest of Westeros and goes on to rule seven kingdoms from the iron throne and with the aid of their dragons. They rule for approximately 300 years until Aerys the Mad King's death during Robert's Rebellion brings an end to the powerful dragon-riding dynasty. King Aerys II is killed by Jaime Lannister, the king's guard, and the first episode of Game of Thrones follows.

Who were the surviving Targaryens?

Three children—Rhaegar, Viserys, and Daenerys—were born to Aerys, also known as the Mad King. We also learn that Viserys and Daenerys, two of the remaining Targaryens, fled into exile and are now living in the Free Cities of Essos without any dragons and without actual family members in the first season of Game of Thrones.

Who was the true heir of the throne?

Prior to learning that she was Jon Snow’s aunt, Daenerys was the only legitimate heir to the throne. While the Targaryens lost the throne in Game of Thrones, they will continue to govern the Seven Kingdoms for a very long time in House Of The Dragon.

Game of Thrones’ influence on House of Dragons

The Targaryen family name was seated on the Iron Throne by the dragon-riding Aegon the Conqueror, who also established control over the Seven Kingdoms and all of Westeros. King Viserys, his descendant at the beginning of the story, is left without a male successor. He must decide between his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, and his brother, Daemon.

The next-most powerful family in King’s Landing is led by Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and his daughter Alicent. They are starting to make political moves and have the king’s trust in addition to his ear. Olenna and Margaery in Game of Thrones share the Tyrell surname. A significant factor in this situation is House Velaryon, the final survivor of the volcanic city in the East that gave birth to dragons. The largest army in Westeros is commanded by Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake. Rhaenys, his wife, is King Viserys’ cousin.

