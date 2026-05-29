House of the Dragon 3 final trailer X review: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy starrer fuels excitement, netizens call it ‘insane and brutal’

The final trailer of House of the Dragon Season 3 has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with viewers praising its intense visuals and gripping tone that sets up a darker season ahead.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 final trailer (PC: Twitter)

HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 3 final trailer has set social media on fire, with fans reacting strongly to its dark tone and intense visuals. The new footage has quickly become a major talking point on X, where viewers are calling it one of the most brutal and emotionally heavy previews the series has delivered so far. As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, the trailer has already pushed expectations higher for the Targaryen civil war storyline.

What is X saying about the final trailer?

Soon after the trailer dropped, reactions on X started flooding in from fans and fantasy viewers. Many users focused on the tone of destruction and emotional conflict shown in the footage. Comments highlighted how intense and unrelenting the season appears to be.

Some of the early reactions included, “This feels so heavy… visceral. Everything I’m hoping for” while another user wrote, “Funny how every family in Westeros talks about ‘honor’ while solving every disagreement with dragons, betrayal, and mass murder. That’s why House of the Dragon works so well, nobody is truly good, just different levels of dangerous.”

Another viewer posted, “HBO really said: no mercy, no chill, only war”, while others simply called it, “This season is going to be insane. Nobody does it like George R. R. Martin,” and “This is going to be one hell of a ride.” The overall response reflects strong excitement mixed with shock over the scale of conflict teased in the trailer.

See viral reactions of X users on final trailer of House of the Dragon Season 3 here

https://t.co/kV2SKdvFdV This is going to be one hell of a ride — The Series & Movies Feed (@TheSeriesFeed) May 29, 2026

This season is going to be insane. Nobody does it like George R. R. Martin. — ~ (@CFCdruw) May 29, 2026

The dragons flying to kings landing is an insaneeee clip I can’t wait omg — danaerys (@mango91834) May 29, 2026

HBO really said: no mercy, no chill, only war — ɴᴊ☺ (@2232nini) May 29, 2026

Funny how every family in Westeros talks about “honor” while solving every disagreement with dragons, betrayal, and mass murder. That’s why House of the Dragon works so well nobody is truly good, just different levels of dangerous. — M U F A S A (@CharleyMufasa) May 29, 2026

The throne knows no mercy. Final trailer just dropped and it’s giving exactly what we needed. No more slow burns, no more waiting. Season 3 is about to be straight carnage. Dragons screaming, families bleeding, alliances turning to ash. This isn’t going to be civilized. This… — De Kyros (@De_Kyros) May 29, 2026

What does the trailer suggest about Season 3?

The final trailer hints at a full scale escalation of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. It places Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen at the centre of the conflict as she continues her struggle for the Iron Throne while trying to avoid further destruction. At the same time Alicent Hightower appears more determined than ever as tensions between the Black and Green factions continue to rise.

The trailer also gives glimpses of large scale dragon warfare, burning fleets and collapsing alliances. One of the most talked about moments is the tease of the Battle of the Gullet, a major naval conflict expected to play a key role in the season’s opening stretch.

Who returns in Season 3?

The series continues to feature Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Matt Smith returns as Prince Daemon Targaryen alongside Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen and Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II. The season continues to explore the fractured Targaryen family as both sides push deeper into war, betrayal and political chaos.

Also read: House of The Dragon: Caraxes to Meleys And Dreamfyre, Meet The 17 Powerful Dragons From GoT Prequel

When does House of the Dragon Season 3 release?

House of the Dragon Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on June 21, bringing back the intense fantasy drama to HBO’s global audience. Season 3 continues the brutal Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The conflict deepens as both factions suffer heavy losses while fighting for control of the Iron Throne. The season is expected to be darker, more violent and emotionally charged than previous chapters.