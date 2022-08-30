House of The Dragon: The makers of House of The Dragon have released two episodes so far and both of them have added to the tremendous buzz among the audience. The show is about the Targaryens, the most powerful family in Westeros and how a civil war called ‘Dance of The Dragons’ break them apart. The makers are expected to show at least 17 dragons in the series. This is 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion were hatched.Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Princess Rhaenyra; New Chapter Has a Lot to Offer

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: ALL ABOUT 17 DRAGONS TO BE SEEN IN THE SERIES