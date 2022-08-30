House of The Dragon: The makers of House of The Dragon have released two episodes so far and both of them have added to the tremendous buzz among the audience. The show is about the Targaryens, the most powerful family in Westeros and how a civil war called ‘Dance of The Dragons’ break them apart. The makers are expected to show at least 17 dragons in the series. This is 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion were hatched.Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Princess Rhaenyra; New Chapter Has a Lot to Offer
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: ALL ABOUT 17 DRAGONS TO BE SEEN IN THE SERIES
- CARAXES: Caraxes is a battle-friendly dragon who is ridden by Daemon Targaryen. He is known as the ‘Blood Wyrm’ and is quite fearsome. Caraxes has blood-red wings and he’s very aggressive.
- SYRAX: Syrax has been shown in the latest episode of House of The Dragon as being ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. It’s a she-dragon and is quite huge and has yellow scales.
- SUNFYRE: Sunfyre is known as the most magnificent dragon in Westeros due to his sprawling golden scales that shine the brightest in the Sun. He is called The Golden and is ridden by King Viserys and Alicent Hightower’s eldest son Aegon.
- VHAGAR: Vhagar is one of the three old dragons who first conquered Westeros with Balerion and Maraxes. She is the largest and the most powerful dragon alive in the House of The Dragon. She used to be ridden by Visenya Targaryen, the older sister and wife of King Aegon I Targaryen. In the House of the Dragon, Vhagar will be flown by Laena Velaryon and Prince Aemond ‘One Eye’ Targaryen.
- MELEYS: Meleys is one of the most fearsome dragons in the House of The Dragon and she’s ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen who’s known as the ‘queen who never was.’ Meleys is the bright red-coloured dragon who’s huge and old but quite bold in battles.
- BALERION: As explained by King Viserys to his daughter Rhaenyra, Balerion, the Black Dread was a giant dragon whose shadow was big enough to cover an entire town. He used to be ridden by the King himself until he died of old age. However, it is possible for the makers to show the dragon in a few flashback sequences featuring Paddy Considine.
- THE CANNIBAL: The Cannibal is one dragon who has never been tamed. He is also the one who feeds on other dragons’ corpses, young dragons and dragon eggs. He is wild and lives on Dragonstone.
- SEASMOKE: Seasmoke is also a wild dragon who lives on Dragonstone. He is ridden by Corlys Velaryon’s legitimised child Addam Valeryon.
- SHEEPSTEALER: Sheepstealer, as the name suggests, is a wild dragon who steals sheep. In the House of Dragon, he is tamed by a regular girl who earns his trust by feeding him daily.
- TESSARION: Tessarion is a she-dragon and is popularly called the ‘Blue Queen.’ She is the youngest fully grown dragon in the house and has cobalt and copper textured skin. Tessarion is ridden by the youngest son of Queen Alicent and King Viserys’ Daeron Targaryen.
- VERMITHOR: He is called ‘old’ and ‘hoary’ and is one of the oldest dragons alive in the House of The Dragon. King Viserys’ predecessor King Jaehaerys used to ride him but he has not been ridden in a long time.
- VERMAX: Vermax is a powerful dragon who’s ridden by Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, the son of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the lore.
- DREAMFYRE: It’s a she-dragon and one of the oldest ones in the House of The Dragon. She is kept in the great Dragonpit near King’s Landing and is ridden by Helaena Targaryen, daughter of King Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower.
- SILVERWING: Silverwing used to be ridden by King Viserys’ grandmother, Queen Alysanne Targaryen. As the name suggests, it has ‘silver wings’ and it is ridden by a Targaryen bastard in the House of The Dragon named Ulf White.
- MOONDANCER: Moondancer is also a she-dragon and she’s a small, fast dragon. She is ridden by the daughter of Daemon Targaryen, Baela Targaryen
- 17. ARRAX and TYRAXES: Rhaenyra Targaryen has sons Lucerys ad Joffrey Velaryon and these two dragons are ridden by the two boys, respectively.