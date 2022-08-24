House of the Dragon Creates Milestone: House of the Dragon is creating all the noise for the right reasons. As the Game of Thrones prequel series is being hailed by critics and audiences, the George RR Martin saga’s on-screen adaptation has tasted groundbreaking success. The fantasy drama series based on Martin’s Fire & Blood has become one of the most watched television series surpassing GoT. The pilot episode of HotD has been views four times more than Game of Thrones according to recent estimates. House of the Dragon had also faced criticism over its over its uncomfortable sex scene and controversial child birth scene. However, GoT fans have loved the spin-off series for its melodramatic plot, twists, dragons and Targaryen rivalry. The inner-family dispute between Targaryen in the story will later lead it to a civil war.Also Read - Swiggy Hires 'Dragons' to Deliver Your Food Order, Don't Believe Us? See This!

House of the Dragon Creates History

House of the Dragon episode 1 premiered on HBO Max on August 21 and Disney + Hotstar on August 22. The pilot of GoT aired on HBO on April 17, 2011, and was watched by around 2.2 million people, as per HBO figures. A representative of HBO Max said that House of the Dragon has broken the previous records for a new title on HBO and HBO Max in Europe, according to The Economic Times. ET also mentioned that 1.9 million people turned in for House of the Dragon on Sky Atlantic and Comcast's Sky in the neighbouring the UK. Also, the first episode of HotD was watched by 9.986 million people in the United States alone, as per reports by multiple media sources.

House of the Dragon created by screenwriter and executive producer Ryan J Condal focuses on a story with the same backdrop as GOT about events that happened 200 years ago. HotD narrates the history of Targaryens in Westeros called Dance of the Dragons that arose over competing claims on the Iron Throne.

