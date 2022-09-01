HBO fantasy drama House of the Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from the freshly launched hit series. As per Variety, Miguel Sapochnik will continue to be credited as an executive producer on the hit prequel series, but his fellow co-showrunner Ryan Condal will now be the sole showrunner. In addition, Sapochnik has entered into a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects with the premium cabler. Miguel Sapochnik directed multiple acclaimed episodes of Game of Thrones prior to joining House of the Dragon including Hardhome and The Battle of the Bastards, before helping to develop the prequel series. Fellow Game of Thrones alum Alan Taylor has now boarded House of the Dragon to work as a director and executive producer for the second season.Also Read - House of The Dragon: Caraxes to Meleys And Dreamfyre, Meet The 17 Powerful Dragons From GoT Prequel

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK ISSUED A STATEMENT TO ANNOUNCE HIS EXIT

Miguel Sapochnik in a statement said, “Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and ‘House of the Dragon’ family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with Season Two and beyond.” Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Princess Rhaenyra; New Chapter Has a Lot to Offer

The move comes on the heels of the Dragon series premiere – directed by Sapochnik – delivering 25 million viewers in its first week since release and helping score the Game of Thrones prequel a quick renewal. Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 2 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

– With inputs from ANI