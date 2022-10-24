House of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Episode 10: The history of the seven kingdoms stands witness to the fact that the wars there aren’t really planned, they just happen. Like how the season’s finale of House of The Dragon has now promised. Episode 10 appeared more tragic than anyone of us was expecting it to be. While Princess Rhaenyra turns the queen, at least in the eyes of those few who remembered their loyalty to her, she faced tragic losses one after another. And if you haven’t really watched the episode now, this is the time to stop reading!Also Read - House of the Dragon: Got Prequel Finale Episode Gets Leaked Before Premiere - Here's What we Know

Princess Rhaenyra Becomes Queen Rhaenyra

Princess Rhaenyra becomes the Queen – "first of her name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the first men, Lady of the seven kingdoms, and protector of the realm." Lord Corelys Valeryn returns to Dragon Stone after spending years in the sea and joins Rhaenyra in her battle against the Greens, to establish her reign as the ruler of the Iron Throne. Otto Hightower comes to the Dragon Stone to meet Rhaenyra and deliver Alicent's message for a peaceful arrangement if she accepts her son Aegon Targaryen as the rightful King of the seven kingdoms. She also sends an old artwork that symbolises her friendship with Princess Rhaenyra. However, while Daemon reacts aggressively, Rhaenyra tells Otto she would send her to answer to the King's Landing by the next morning. However, she doesn't let Otto leave without insulting him and showing him his true place. Rhaenyra tells Otto: "You are no more hand than Aegon is king. F*****g traitor (sic)."

"You are no more hand than Aegon is king. Fucking traitor." i loved that delivery #HOTDFinale#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/QQylMQe9gW — m⁷ ‍ (@royalatreides) October 24, 2022

The war table is prepared and the lords discuss their strategy to attack King’s Landing and defeat the Hightowers. However, Rhaenyra continues to talk about peace and tells her men that her father had always told her ‘when Dragons go to the wars, everything burns.’ She sends her sons – Jacaerys and Lucerys to Winterfell and Storm’s End, respectively, as messengers and asks the Lords of the respective kingdoms to support her in the war against the Hightowers, reminding them of the oath that they took in front of her father King Viserys I. However, things go really awry from here.

Stop reading right away as you are going to get a major finale spoiler ahead!

Starks, Baratheons and Lannistors Find Mention in House of The Dragon Season One Finale Episode 10

As Rhaenyra’s younger son Lucerys reaches Storm’s End with his mother’s message for the Lord, he finds Prince Aemond Targaryen already standing there with a proposal. Prince Aemond comes to ask the Lord of the Storm’s End to support the Hightowers in the battle and accept Aegon as their king in lieu of his daughter’s wedding to one of Alicent’s sons. The Lord refuses to agree to Rahenyra’s requests and asks Lucerys to leave with his dragon.

As Lucerys is flying back to the Dragon Stone, he finds Aemond following him. The latter rides his old dragon Vhagar and tries to attack Lucerys to take revenge for his one blind eye. A mad wannabe king riding a mad dragon in a blind storm results in an unexpected bloody end, the one that nobody sees coming. While it seems like the end of the season, it triggers the start of a mad battle that makes Rhaenyra look back, hold her tears, and lead the realm with a battle that will demand more blood and definitely more dragons turning the world into ashes.

The fury on her face resembles that on Daenrys’ face when she’s about to burn the whole of the King’s Landing. Only this time, there are more dragons, and more madness it seems. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of the Dragon until the makers come out with their second season in 2024!