House Of The Dragon Episode 1 Twitter Reactions: Released on August 21 in India, the first episode of House of The Dragon has so far received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Many netizens took to Twitter to express how ‘blown away’ they were after watching the House of The Dragon E1. Netizens called it ‘terrific’, ‘mind-blowing’ while some said that the first HOTD’s first episode was so good that they would like to rewatch it. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen. House Of The Dragon features Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. It’s clear from the first episode that there is a quarrel in the Targaryen family.Also Read - House of the Dragon: BFFs Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Collab For GoT Prequel - Watch Video

The first episode of HOTD is 1 hour and five minutes long. As soon as fans watched, they were quick to review it on social media. A user wrote, “Notes from #HOTD Episode 1: Inside politics are back with the showrunners already teasing us of who are interested in the Iron Throne. These politics made Game of Thrones great and unique, and thankfully we may see more of this moving forward #HouseTargaryen #HouseofthedragonHBO”. Another one said, “One of the best choices they made for #HOTD Episode 1 is to make the TV comeback of the word “Dracarys” emotional!” Also Read - House of the Dragon: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Watching GoT Prequel

House Of The Dragon Episode 1: Handpicked Reactions From Twitter

WOW episode 1 was terrific!

What were your spoiler free thoughts?#HOTD #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/Gg3S4UDJG4 — House of the Dragon News (@HOTDNewsHBO) August 22, 2022

Also Read - House of the Dragon First Reviews: GOT Prequel Hailed as a 'Worthy Heir' - Check Out The Reactions

Episode 1 was def emotional for me due to my history of child loss. Boy was I a sobbing fucking mess. However, I can not wait for the rest of the Targaryen story to be told. I’m happy to be back in Westeros. #HOTD #HouseoftheDragon — TheMadQueen412 (@TheMadQueen412) August 22, 2022

Notes from #HOTD Episode 1: On a mission to revive the hype for Game of Thrones and erase the memories of its last season, HBO brings ‘House of the Dragon’ to the world with promising results. #HouseTargaryen #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/h7epxJakC6 — CBO (@CBO_channel) August 22, 2022

#HOTD Season 1 Episode 1 is BRILLIANT, GRUESOME & BLOODY !! Matt Smith is the Ramsay Bolton of HOTD !! #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/0y4UYfzaz3 — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) August 22, 2022

It took maybe 20 mins for my mind to get back into westeros…. But after it did I was locked in….. 10/10 for episode 1 #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD — Joe Friday (@Joe_Friday) August 22, 2022

#HOTD episode 1 truly delivered! We get the wave of nostalgia while introducing new, complex characters. Absolutely adore #DaemonTargaryen and #Rhaenyra’s dynamic. CGI is solid. It’s way more graphic than before, and the game is afoot. The hype is real! — manda #TIFF22 (@amxndareviews) August 22, 2022

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is among the many spin-offs to extend the Game of Thrones universe.