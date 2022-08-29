House of the Dragon Episode 2 Leaked Online: The second season of the famous Disney Plus Hotstar show House of the Dragon has been released. While it was one of the most awaited shows, fans were super excited about it. However, hours after the release of the second episode of House of the Dragon, the show has been leaked on various torrent sites. In its first week, House of the Dragon episode 1 was seen by more than 20 million viewers. The Game of Thrones prequel is fascinated by fans for its characters and their ambitions. It begins with the concept of legacy and its connection to progeny in House of Dragon. House of the Dragon episode 2 has become the latest target of piracy sites such including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after the much-loved show was released, it has been leaked online. Reportedly, House of the Dragon episode 2 has been leaked in HD quality for free download.Also Read - House of the Dragon: GoT Prequel Renewed For Second Season After Whopping Ten Million Viewership Record

The second episode of House of The Dragon starts with a six months leap after King Viscerys (Paddy Considine) loses his wife and son in a birth scene. The episode picks up with young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) having been chosen as the heir to the Iron Throne by her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Also Read - Akshay Kumar is King Viserys Targaryen in House of The Dragon? Fans Find Uncanny Resemblace - Check Funny Tweets

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

