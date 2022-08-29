House of the Dragon Episode 2 Twitter Review: The newly premiered Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon’s episode 2 has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar. In the show, Milly Alcock is absolutely killing her role as the young Princess Rhaenyra. So much so, that it’s sad to think that House of the Dragon will soon age her character, replacing her with Emma D’Arcy. Alcock is easily the most entertaining character in House of the Dragon so far, by a long shot. As soon as the second episode of House of the Dragon was released on Sunday night in India, fans watched the 53:54 minutes part of the intriguing and dragon-filled episode and shared their reviews on Twitter.Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 2 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Fans are fascinated by its characters and their ambitions. The show begins with the concept of legacy and its connection to progeny in House of Dragon.

Netizens call House of the Dragon episode 2 'immersive, enchanting, and aesthetically pleasing. The new chapter has a lot to offer. A fan on his Twitter wrote, "I won't lie. I freaking love Daemon. I want to see the world burn at his feet. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon". Another user wrote, "The cinematography in house of the dragon is incredible".

CHECK TWITTER REACTIONS AND MEMES ON HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 2:

I won’t lie. I freaking love Daemon. I want to see the world burn at his feet. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/yPH7eYwKuJ — Iris West-Allen (@model_type_bre) August 29, 2022

didn’t tell Rhaenyra beforehand that he was going to marry Alicent, her best friend. Rejected Corlys in front of everyone. Doesn’t do shit against Daemon. Viserys couldn’t run a Chuck E Cheese properly no wonder that throne is turning him into Swiss cheese #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/irM3OhI8eW — maryam 🧝🏾‍♀️🇸🇴 (@m4rycm) August 29, 2022

#HouseoftheDragon

Rhaenyra: why don’t u just kill me and be done with all this?

Daemon: pic.twitter.com/QUa96gjRpQ — Anna Novaes (@annacnovaes) August 29, 2022

#HouseoftheDragon episode 2 was as brilliant as the first. Cinematography, detail and writing are all excellent. It’s setting things up so well! pic.twitter.com/ofhL8PqB3X — B C (@BJC_92) August 29, 2022

8 generations separate Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen, which makes Rhaenyra the great great great great great great grandmother of Daenerys… #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/xzkv3P4PUa — ☝🏽 #TribalChief ☝🏽 (@weshlateam) August 29, 2022

“You’ve come for the egg, here it is.” #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/5psbbQQWbY — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) August 29, 2022

fucking Rhaenyra Targaryen made a hell of an entrance, came for what she wanted, and left. what a queen. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/0eJobzH2o4 — yari (@watrmelonsugarr) August 29, 2022



Set 200 years before the events of HBO’s Game of Thrones series and based on author George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood book from the A Song of Ice and Fire universe, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen.