House of the Dragon Episode 3 Leaked Online: The third season of the famous Disney Plus Hotstar show House of the Dragon – Second of His Name has been leaked. While it was one of the most awaited shows, fans were super excited about it. However, hours after the release of the third episode of House of the Dragon, the show has been leaked on various torrent sites. House of the Dragon episode 3 has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after the much-loved show was released, it has been leaked online. Reportedly, House of the Dragon episode 3 has been leaked in HD quality for free download.

House of The Dragon episode 3 – Second of His Name has finally introduced a war where it shows Daemon Targaryen and the Sea Snake battling the Crabfeeder, the villain who was introduced in episode two of the season. An internal war has also begun with King Viserys Targaryen marrying Alicent Hightower and also welcoming their first son Aegon. The episode also sees the first appearance of the Lannisters in the season.

However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. House of the Dragon Episode 1 and House of the Dragon Episode 2 were also leaked online on the piracy website. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)