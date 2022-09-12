House of the Dragon Episode 4 – King of the Narrow Sea has been released on Disney Plus Hotstar and fans have been going crazy over it. The description of the episode reads, “After Rhaenyra cuts short her tour of Westeros, Daemon introduces the princess to the Street of Silk after dark.” In the end of the episode, it is noticed that Rhaenyra has been asked to abort her child if she doesn’t want to carry it. In that scene, Maester comes to Rhaenyra with an abortion tea from her father, that meant to “rid her of any unwanted consequences.”Also Read - House of the Dragon Episode 3 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Netizens on Twitter started mocking the US for its abortion policy and applauded the show for showing Westeros’ abortion policy. As most abortions are now banned in at least 12 states in the US, netizens mocked the US’ abortion policy. One of the users wrote, “Y’all how the hell is it possible that it’s easier to get an abortion in Westeros than in America? what is happening with this tea ☕ and does medicare cover it? #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #Rhaenyra”. Another wrote, “Me realizing Westeros has better abortion access than some states in the US.” Also Read - House of The Dragon Episode 3 Twitter Review And Spoilers: Finally a Battle With Dragons, New Queen And Lots of Surprises

A few of them were shocked to see how Westeros in House of Dragons is cooler than the US? “How the fuck does Westeros have better abortion policy than Texas?”, wrote a fan. Also Read - House of The Dragon Director Miguel Sapochnik Steps Down Before Season 2, Here’s Why

Check Twitter Reactions of House of the Dragon Episode 4

Oh, I see – abortion is legal in Westeros but not in Indiana. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/k39BWKWuoX — Jonn Cage (@FistofLegalFury) September 12, 2022

How the fuck does Westeros have better abortion policy than Texas? #houseofthedragon — MKUDER90 (@mkuder90) September 12, 2022

not rhaenyra being able to get an abortion in westeros and i can’t in my state #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/OtRK1Y82em — noodle🦑 @ splat3 (@stargrdians) September 12, 2022

westeros got better abortion laws than this country do 😭😭😭 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/pOqQu1iRaE — RC (@itsyagirlriiii) September 12, 2022

y’all how the hell is it possible that it’s easier to get an abortion in Westeros than in America? what is happening with this tea ☕ and does medicare cover it? #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #Rhaenyra — It’s Not TV Podcast (@ItsNotTVpod) September 12, 2022

In May 2022, The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling expected a lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.