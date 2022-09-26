House of the Dragon episode 6 was released early Monday, i.e. September 26 and it is the longest episode yet of the season with an air time of 1 hour and 7 minutes. Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, the sixth episode of House of the Dragon took a 10 years’ leap in time and introduced us to new actors who take over the lead rolesm, ainly Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Rhaenyra navigated Alicent’s continued speculation about her children, while Daemon and Laena weighed an offer in Pentos.Also Read - House of The Dragon: Meet Emma D’Arcy, The Actress Who Plays Adult Princess Rhaenyra in GoT Prequel

House of the Dragon episode 6 in many ways is a re-introduction of sorts to where key member of the show is and where their allegiances have been over the years. It also mirrors the first episode of House of The Dragon in many ways as we are back to yet another painful sequence involving childbirth – but this time it's Rhaenyra who is giving birth. Well, no more spoilers.

Netizens were excited to see the time jumps and a few of them got irritated as they were enjoying the time with Harwin Strong and Laena Targaryen. A fan wrote, "Anyone else a little frustrated with all the time jumps in #HouseOfTheDragon ? Feels like they're rushing the story and leaving so many details out." Another wrote, "What's with these time jumps? We needed more time with Harwin Strong and Laena Targaryen".

TWITTER REACTIONS ON HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 6

What’s with these time jumps? We needed more time with Harwin Strong and Laena Targaryen#HouseOfTheDragon — PN (@vannamneram) September 26, 2022

Unfortunately I’m starting to feel like the timeskips are causing problems for the show. It feels like we could be getting so much more from these characters before the status quo changes or they’re killed off. It especially hurt with Laena and Harwin this episode. — Matilda (@ScottishMongol) September 26, 2022

I’ve been Rip Van Winkled woke up and it’s season 2 nope just 10yrs later!! Dang that’s twice in one season!! Time 💨 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bl5wXajdx7 — Stacie H (@darkangel247) September 26, 2022

Anyone else a little frustrated with all the time jumps in #HouseOfTheDragon ? Feels like they’re rushing the story and leaving so many details out. — Aileen (@aileen_morgann) September 26, 2022

Finally the important time jump! #HouseOfTheDragon — RVD the Dudar 🇨🇦 (@ReidWRDudar) September 26, 2022

Alicent is in full cunt mode, the time jump finally put her as she should be.#HouseOfTheDragon — SM Rock 🤘👹🇾🇪 ❌ (@SMRock10) September 26, 2022

Every time I see Alicent on my screen #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Qa4W0SVJVz — Sisa_M (@Sisa_Says) September 26, 2022

It’s a 10-year time jump? So why is Aegon look like a 20 year old?? #HouseOfTheDragon — Sam Matthews (@SamMatt44) September 26, 2022

they deserved more time with their kids 🙁 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/pCR7NMMqd1 — mani (@jasimidaisies) September 26, 2022



Season one of House of the Dragon slowly moves towards its finale, building the stage for more wars, deception, and power struggles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon Season 1!