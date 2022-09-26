House of the Dragon episode 6 was released early Monday, i.e. September 26 and it is the longest episode yet of the season with an air time of 1 hour and 7 minutes. Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, the sixth episode of House of the Dragon took a 10 years’ leap in time and introduced us to new actors who take over the lead rolesm, ainly Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Rhaenyra navigated Alicent’s continued speculation about her children, while Daemon and Laena weighed an offer in Pentos.Also Read - House of The Dragon: Meet Emma D’Arcy, The Actress Who Plays Adult Princess Rhaenyra in GoT Prequel
House of the Dragon episode 6 in many ways is a re-introduction of sorts to where key member of the show is and where their allegiances have been over the years. It also mirrors the first episode of House of The Dragon in many ways as we are back to yet another painful sequence involving childbirth – but this time it’s Rhaenyra who is giving birth. Well, no more spoilers. Also Read - House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine Reveals What Bothers King Viserys Targaryen The Most
Netizens were excited to see the time jumps and a few of them got irritated as they were enjoying the time with Harwin Strong and Laena Targaryen. A fan wrote, “Anyone else a little frustrated with all the time jumps in #HouseOfTheDragon ? Feels like they’re rushing the story and leaving so many details out.” Another wrote, “What’s with these time jumps? We needed more time with Harwin Strong and Laena Targaryen”. Also Read - Paddy Considine Reveals What Troubles King Viserys In House of Dragon
TWITTER REACTIONS ON HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 6
Season one of House of the Dragon slowly moves towards its finale, building the stage for more wars, deception, and power struggles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on House of The Dragon Season 1!