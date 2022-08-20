House of the Dragon – A worthy successor to GOT

Lorraine Ali of the Los Angeles Times was quotes as “the spin-off recaptures the power, grandeur of the original.” She also stated that, “This fresh chapter in the saga of the Seven Kingdoms is reverse-engineered to feed into narratives and family trees that are familiar to GoT devotees.” Ali, in one of her tweets wrote “So far, ‘House of the Dragon’ appears to be a worthy heir to Game of Thrones.” She also pointed out, “t’s best to brace now for the genealogy chatter around Houses Targaryen, Lannister, Velaryon and Hightower, for theories connecting the future with the past and for ghoulish discussions of which series featured more graphic displays of blood, gore and guts.” Also Read - Game of Thrones Inspires Uttarakhand To Start Modi Circuit In Jim Corbett

Check out the twitter reviews of movie critics:

So far, ‘House of the Dragon’ appears to be a worthy heir to ‘Game of Thrones.’ https://t.co/3i410P7EXT — Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) August 19, 2022

I liked #HouseoftheDragon a lot. It almost made me forget how much I was disappointed by the end of Game of Thrones. Here’s my review https://t.co/ZMbaLxSP7b — Sarah Rappaport (@SarahRapp) August 19, 2022

“House of the Dragon” rivals the look & scale of “Game of Thrones,” but this narrower prequel about the Targaryen dynasty lacks the kind of great characters that defined its predecessor. My kingdom for Tyrion, Arya or any of the Stark/Lannister kids https://t.co/CsICuqbEsp — Brian Lowry (@blowryontv) August 19, 2022

House of the Dragon called better than GOT final season

Meghan O’ Keefe of the Decider wrote, “House of the Dragon is definitely the show Game of Thrones fans want, full of drama, fire, and blood. Oh, and lots of dragons.” Sarah Rappaport of Bloomberg tweeted, “I liked #HouseoftheDragon a lot. It almost made me forget how much I was disappointed by the end of Game of Thrones.” Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly, however, said that the good news is that “the beginning is the worst part.” Some other critics had similar views on HotD. Brian Lowry of CNN described the prequel as a “less-addictive game for an earlier throne” but said it was “not bad.”

In House of the Dragons, a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons ensues between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her brother Aegon II Targaryen over who takes the throne after the passing of their father, Viserys l.

House of the Dragons starts streaming on HBO and Disney + Hotstar from August 21 and August 22 respectively.

For more updates on House of the Dragons, check out this space at India.com.