House of the Dragon: House of the Dragon, the spin-off prequel to George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones is being hailed for its mystery, drama, VFX, action, performances, and off course dragons. The series known for its gore and erotica, had an intimacy coordinator this time around for shooting the sex scenes. And the makers made it sure to pay attention toward gender sensitivity and do away with the patriarchal narrative of GoT series. The drama unfolding with the power play at the House of Targaryen has made the fantasy-action-thriller series murkier and engaging for the views. As the finale is about to premiere and audiences are geared up for the Targaryen civil war, the episode got leaked online. HBO has taken prompt action towards the same and initiated removal of the leaked episode from the internet.Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Shares 'Kota Factory' Meme In Response To Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Bromance

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, TENTH EPISODE GETS LEAKED

According to a Hindustan Times report, an HBO spokesperson has stated that “the leaked episode seems to have come from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.” The leaked episode is being aggressively pulled down from the internet, the source told. As per a report by The Gaurdian’s online portal, HBO’s statement read, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday.” Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Shares His Feelings On Eve Of Big Event | WATCH VIDEO

CHECK OUT HOTD FINALE TEASER POSTED BY HBO MAXON THEIR TWITTER HANDLE:

Also Read - House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine Bids Adieu to King Viserys, Says 'Never Loved a Character so Much'

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events that played out in Game of Thrones. HotD primarily focuses on the conflict for being King Viserys Targaryen aka Paddy Considine’s successor. Prince Daemon aka Matt Smith and Princess Rhaenyra aka Emma D’Arcy, earlier played by Milly Alcock, both consider themselves as the worthy heir.

The fantasy-drama series also stars Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Emily Carey, and Graham McTavish.

HotD in India on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Monday.

For more updates on House of the Dragon, check out this space at India.com.