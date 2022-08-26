House of the Dragon: House of the Dragon became one of the most viewed shows in television history as it recorded over 10 million views on its first day in United States. As the number rose to 20 million in the four day span, the makers have a good news for HotD and Game of Thrones fans. The GoT prequel streaming on HBO MAX surpassed its predecessor’s most watched episode that recorded 13 million views. Now the company has decided to renew the series for its second season looking at the record-breaking viewership. Earlier The Economic Times had reported that 1.9 million people turned in for House of the Dragon on Sky Atlantic and Comcast’s Sky in the neighbouring the United Kingdom on day 1.Also Read - Akshay Kumar is King Viserys Targaryen in House of The Dragon? Fans Find Uncanny Resemblace - Check Funny Tweets

HOUSE TARGARYEN TO RETURN FOR SEASON 2

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice-President, HBO programming, said, "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George RR Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON DEPICTS TARGARYEN RIVALRY

HotD is based on Martin's Fire & Blood and is based on the inner-family dispute between Targaryen in the story will later lead it to a civil war. House of the Dragon created by screenwriter and executive producer Ryan J Condal focuses on a story with the same backdrop as GOT about events that happened 200 years ago. HotD narrates the history of Targaryens in Westeros called Dance of the Dragons that arose over competing claims on the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon episode 1 premiered on HBO Max on August 21 and Disney + Hotstar on August 22.

