House of the Dragon: House of the Dragon trailer was recently hailed by Game of Thrones fans and critics for its grandeur, VFX and dark narrative. The makers have now dropped a new promo ahead of its release. The series based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood brought back the GOT nostalgia once again. House of the Dragon created by screenwriter and executive producer Ryan J Condal focuses on a story with the same backdrop as GOT about events that happened 200 years ago. House of the Dragon narrates the history of Targaryens in Westeros called Dance of the Dragons that arose over competing claims on the Iron Throne. The makers and cast of the show have already hinted towards a lot of bloodshed, erotica and more dragons than GOT.

House of the Dragon – Where And How to Watch

House of the Dragon – Where And How to Watch

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022. Indian users can watch HotD premiere on August 22, 2022 via their Disney + Hotstar subscriptions. The GOT prequel's first season comprises of ten episodes that will be dropped on a weekly basis. HotD episodes will stream every Monday, 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), August 22 onwards.

