House of The Dragon: Emma D’Arcy is set to debut as the adult princess Rhanyera in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon. The actress recently spoke about how she did her own stunts and enjoyed the process in the series. Elaborating on the same, she said, “I did a bit of stunt work, and at first, I was sort of cocky about it because I like a challenge.” The preparations for the show unfolded right in the thick of the pandemic when everything was shut down including the gyms. Hence, these stunts came across as a shock to her system, “And then we went in to work with the team – and this was right in the middle of the pandemic, and needless to say, the gym hadn’t been open – it was a shock to the system.”Also Read - House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine Reveals What Bothers King Viserys Targaryen The Most

