But, nevertheless she enjoyed the process as it opened up her perspective to a lot of things, “But you know it was great. It’s amazing to do these things and work with these incredible people. There you are, wielding a long sword and being given expert advice on how to do it. I enjoyed it.” The 10-episode series also stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans. The show continues to deepen in bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal to destroy the Targaryen dynasty. Also Read - House of The Dragon: Why is Rhaenyra Attracted to Her Uncle Daemon? Milly Alcock Explains
Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, ‘House of the Dragon’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Monday at 6:30 a.m. IST.
— Except for the headline, the story is taken from IANS