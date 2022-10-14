House of the Dragon: Actor Paddy Considine, who essayed the character of King Viserys in the streaming show House of the Dragon bid adieu to his character as its extraordinary journey came to an end on the show. The actor took to his Instagram to pen a final goodbye to his character and shared some fascinating insight into his performance as Viserys. Starting off his note, he thanked everyone who praised him and said: “Thank you for the kind words. I cannot reply to every comment, but I’d like to acknowledge that they haven’t been lost upon me. It was an incredible adventure where I made lots of new friends that will be with me for the rest of my life. I’d like to thank the creators for allowing me the freedom to make Viserys my own. I have never loved a character so much.”Also Read - House of The Dragon, Episode 7 Review And SPOILERS: Daemon-Rhaenyra Make Out on Beach Leaving Fans Gobsmacked - Check Twitter Reactions

He also revealed that Queen Aemma, played by Sian Brooke, changed the course of his character. “I want to give massive love and respect to Sian Brooke, who came in for only a few days but changed the course of my character with her brilliant performance and commitment to the work.” Aemma, who was Viserys’ first wife and his true love, passed away while giving birth in episode 1, and Paddy outlined how the moment was a turning point for his character’s arc. Also Read - 'House Of The Dragon' Makers Bought White Hair From Across Europe For Wigs

“The impact stayed with me until my final improvised words. She unlocked the missing piece of the puzzle for me, and allowed my story to come full circle. From the moment she dies, so does Viserys. It was a love story. That’s the secret I carried with me. As sick as he gets, he never, himself, demands any cure. He quietly accepts his suffering, never forgiving himself for putting his beloved wife through such torture in her final moments. Viserys was a gift. I am so honoured he found me. Now, no more,” he added. Also Read - House of the Dragon: GoT Prequel Has Targaryen Hair Wigs Bought From Europe

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.