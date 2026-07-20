House of the Dragon S3 Episode 5 Twitter review: Netizens say Rhaenyra’s scenes were ‘heartbreaking and powerful’

House of the Dragon S3 Episode 5 Twitter review: Netizens are praising its stronger writing, emotional depth and standout performances, particularly from Fabien Frankel and Emma D'Arcy. Check reactions.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/house-of-the-dragon-s3-episode-5-twitter-review-netizens-say-rhaenyras-scenes-were-heartbreaking-and-powerful-8478941/ Copy

After a mixed response to the first few episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5 appears to have changed the conversation. The latest chapter has earned widespread praise on social media, with many fans calling it the strongest episode of the season so far. Viewers have particularly applauded its tighter storytelling, emotional character moments and powerful performances. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit soon after the episode premiered, with many saying the series has finally found its rhythm.

A social media user wrote, “Episode 5 is easily the best-written episode of Season 3. Finally, everything feels like it’s coming together.” Another praised Fabien Frankel’s performance as Ser Criston Cole, saying, “Criston Cole has never been this interesting. Fabien Frankel absolutely carried this episode.”

Many viewers also appreciated the balance between political intrigue and emotional storytelling. A fan commented, “No unnecessary spectacle this week. Just brilliant writing, great performances and meaningful character development.”

Rhaenyra’s storyline also received praise, with one viewer posting, “Emma D’Arcy continues to be phenomenal. Rhaenyra’s scenes were heartbreaking and powerful at the same time.”

Several fans highlighted the episode’s pacing, which had been a common criticism earlier in the season.

One user wrote, “This is the House of the Dragon I’ve been waiting for. Every storyline mattered, every scene had purpose.”

Another added, “Episode 5 restored my faith after a few uneven episodes. The season finally feels back on track.”

Not everyone was completely convinced, however. Some viewers felt the episode still moved slower than expected and wanted more dragon action. A fan commented, “Amazing character work, but I still wish we’d seen a bigger battle.” Another wrote, “Great episode, but the season needs to pick up the pace before the finale.”

A look some more Twitter reviews on House of Dragon season 3, episode 5:

The threat is closer than ever. pic.twitter.com/HhltqSZPSe — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 20, 2026

Rhaenyra and Daemon always reaching for each other, even during arguments. Some things never change ❤️‍ #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/NHlc6ezyql — Lea (@smithcelblondie) July 20, 2026

Gwayne “not cut out for this shit” Hightower#HouseOfTheDragon — Amazing Deals (@amazingdeals_in) July 20, 2026

“…especially since their wages have been withheld.” Daemon is so petty and correct most of the time. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD — Amazing Deals (@amazingdeals_in) July 20, 2026

“He tried to stay awake for you, Your Grace” First Jace, then Ser Lorent, then Simon, now Luthor. I NEED TO DIE BEFORE BRO DIES HIM AND HELAENA ARE NEXT AND I CAN’T #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/UcD04cxtoo — Lexa Fairchild Black (@Alexand10653089) July 20, 2026

Despite a few criticisms, the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many fans believe Episode 5 is the turning point for House of the Dragon Season 3, praising its stronger writing, emotional depth and standout performances, particularly from Fabien Frankel and Emma D’Arcy. With several major storylines now converging, viewers are hopeful the remaining episodes will maintain the same momentum.