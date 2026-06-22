House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 Twitter review: Emma D Arcy, Matt Smith’s show leaves netizens stunned by major twists, call it as ‘Absolute cinema’

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 wastes no time throwing viewers back into the brutal Targaryen civil war. With intense battles and emotional moments, fans are already hailing the premiere as one of the series' strongest episodes.

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House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

After months of wait, House of the Dragon Season 3 has finally released on OTT, and the opening episode delivers exactly what fans were hoping for – high-stakes drama, political tension, and dragon action. The premiere picks up as the Dance of the Dragons reaches an even darker stage, with both sides preparing for a war that looks increasingly impossible to stop. Without giving away every major twist, House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 sets up the tone for a season that promises bigger battles, emotional losses, and shifting alliances. Viewers are already flooding social media with reactions, praising the episode’s scale and intensity.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Twitter review

Fans took to social media immediately after the House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 aired, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many viewers described the premiere as “cinematic”, one X user wrote, “Loved Harry Collett as Jacaerys Jace Velaryon”, another user wrote, “Wow, everything was perfect. The Battle of the Gullet was absolute cinema,”, and another X user said, “Season 3 started with a BANGER EPISODE WAR Episode is Insane”. Fans have also praised the show’s visual effects, particularly the dragon sequences, some fans also called it the strongest season opener since the series began. But so far one thing seems clear from the early reactions: audiences are fully invested in House of the Dragon season 3 war.

I’ve Just finished watching Episode 1 of House of the Dragon Season 3 and wow, everything was perfect. The Battle of the Gullet was absolute cinema. Every character absolutely delivered. The only scene that made me uncomfortable was that Aemond and Alicent kiss #HOTD… pic.twitter.com/fU9Fv4vZhV — Kay (@legendaarykay) June 22, 2026

AEMOND JUST KISSED HIS MOM ALICENT?!

I had to rewind three times because there’s no way my eyes just witnessed that. House of the Dragon keeps finding new ways to leave me absolutely speechless.#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/iNzMS3suj6 — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) June 22, 2026

He lived as a Targaryen, fought like a Strong, and died at sea like a Velaryon. Jacaerys Targaryen Velaryon,

June, 2026.

You’ll be missed #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ws7dTkFZ0M — ‍♀️ƒ µ ¢ к ℓ ๏ v э ‍♀️ (@StammYasmin) June 22, 2026

Baela is a Dragon! She honoured her late grandmother and all the family with her battle #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/dNg9bzPgrC — ALEXIS ‍♂️ (@_alx_y) June 22, 2026

Season 3 started with a BANGER EPISODE

WAR Episode is Insance

Fooking 9/10#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/JD9p8pxU0o — Sᴜɴɴʏ ᴿメ (@Sunny2898AD) June 22, 2026

Show-runners got the sea snake Corlys trying fi make amend with his son on Father’s Day is some foreshadowing that we all didn’t expect to see in the first episode and that was brilliant. #houseofthedragon — Maestro (@N_O_IIX) June 22, 2026

eu não esperava ficar tão em choque com a morte do Jace… era algo já esperado por todo mundo, mas foi muito cruel e pesado de assistir, além de insano, pensar que tacaram tudo nas costas da rhaena… foi pesado… #hotd #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/tcWcrValtF — Nerd em Cartaz #hotd (@nerdemcartaz) June 22, 2026

House of the Dragon Season 3 plot

House of the Dragon Season 3 is based on events of the book Fire & Blood. In this season, the war is no longer a threat, but it is now a devastating reality. The opening episode centres on major strategic decisions, growing tensions between key characters and a battle that changes the course of the conflict. Season 3 of House of the Dragon will also focus on the Battle of the Gullet, as the Blacks seek to enforce their naval blockade and tighten their grip on King’s Landing.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast

House of the Dragon Season 3 sees the return of many familiar faces, including new cast:

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly

Barry Sloane as Adrian Redfort

Tom Cullen as Luthor Largent

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 1 is a gripping return that successfully raises the stakes from the opening scene. Fans are excited to see how the season will unfold in the coming episodes.