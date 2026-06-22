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House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 Twitter review: Emma D Arcy, Matt Smith’s show leaves netizens stunned by major twists, call it as ‘Absolute cinema’

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 wastes no time throwing viewers back into the brutal Targaryen civil war. With intense battles and emotional moments, fans are already hailing the premiere as one of the series' strongest episodes.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: June 22, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 Twitter review: Emma D Arcy, Matt Smith's show leaves netizens stunned by major twists, call it as 'Absolute cinema'
House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

After months of wait, House of the Dragon Season 3 has finally released on OTT, and the opening episode delivers exactly what fans were hoping for – high-stakes drama, political tension, and dragon action. The premiere picks up as the Dance of the Dragons reaches an even darker stage, with both sides preparing for a war that looks increasingly impossible to stop. Without giving away every major twist, House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 sets up the tone for a season that promises bigger battles, emotional losses, and shifting alliances. Viewers are already flooding social media with reactions, praising the episode’s scale and intensity.  

House of the Dragon Season 3 Twitter review 

Fans took to social media immediately after the House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 aired, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many viewers described the premiere as “cinematic”, one X user wrote, “Loved Harry Collett as Jacaerys Jace Velaryon”, another user wrote, “Wow, everything was perfect. The Battle of the Gullet was absolute cinema,”, and another X user said, “Season 3 started with a BANGER EPISODE WAR Episode is Insane”. Fans have also praised the show’s visual effects, particularly the dragon sequences, some fans also called it the strongest season opener since the series began. But so far one thing seems clear from the early reactions: audiences are fully invested in House of the Dragon season 3 war.  

Read more: House of the Dragon Season 3 FIRST review out, critics declare it as greater than Game of Thrones, hail Emma D’Arcy’s performance

House of the Dragon Season 3 plot 

House of the Dragon Season 3 is based on events of the book Fire & Blood. In this season, the war is no longer a threat, but it is now a devastating reality. The opening episode centres on major strategic decisions, growing tensions between key characters and a battle that changes the course of the conflict. Season 3 of House of the Dragon will also focus on the Battle of the Gullet, as the Blacks seek to enforce their naval blockade and tighten their grip on King’s Landing.  

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast 

House of the Dragon Season 3 sees the return of many familiar faces, including new cast: 

  • Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen 
  • Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen 
  • Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower 
  • Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen 
  • Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria 
  • Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen 
  • Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon 
  • Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower 
  • Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly 
  • Barry Sloane as Adrian Redfort 
  • Tom Cullen as Luthor Largent 

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 1 is a gripping return that successfully raises the stakes from the opening scene. Fans are excited to see how the season will unfold in the coming episodes.  

 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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