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House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens can’t stop talking about Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra experiences a bittersweet victory

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 is finally out and netizens are praising its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and shocking moments. Here's what fans are saying about House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: June 29, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens can't stop talking about Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra experiences a bittersweet victory
House of the dragon season 3 episode 2 (Instagram)

House of the Dragon continues to keep viewers invested as Season 3 gathers momentum with another gripping episode. The episode 2 of House of the Dragon is titled ‘Queen’s Landing’ stated trending moments after it premiered. This latest episode raises the emotional stakes for several key characters while also pushing the story into a new phase of the Targaryen civil war. From heartbreaking performances to Iron Throne’s new king/ queen, the episode has left audiences with plenty to discuss. Here’s a look at how fans reacted online to House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2. 

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 Twitter reactions 

Soon after House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 aired, fans started sharing their thoughts. X was filled with praise for its storytelling, performances, and how this episode was better than the first one. One of X users described the episode as ‘This was worth the wait’, another wrote, ‘Now here’s a thing, I haven’t seen before’, another X user commented, “This episode took every word out of my mouth. It was truly a fantastic… incredible”, another said, “Emma D’Arcy delivered an absolutely incredible performance in House of the Dragon, season 3 episode 2. Emma D’Arcy should get an Emmy for this.” 

Read more: House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 1 Twitter review: Emma D Arcy, Matt Smith's show leaves netizens stunned by major twists, call it as 'Absolute cinema'

Many fans praised the episode’s emotional depth, especially Emma D’Arcy’s performance as Rhaenyra struggles to cope with her son’s death while preparing to ascend the Iron Throne. 

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2? 

  • House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 released on June 28, 2026 (Sunday) on HBO and HBO Max in the United States.
  • Fans in India can watch House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 on JioHotstar on June 29, 2026 (Monday) 

With House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 receiving a positive response on social media so far, anticipation is already building for what lies ahead in the upcoming episode of this fantasy series.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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