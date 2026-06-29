House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens can’t stop talking about Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra experiences a bittersweet victory

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 is finally out and netizens are praising its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and shocking moments. Here's what fans are saying about House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2.

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House of the dragon season 3 episode 2 (Instagram)

House of the Dragon continues to keep viewers invested as Season 3 gathers momentum with another gripping episode. The episode 2 of House of the Dragon is titled ‘Queen’s Landing’ stated trending moments after it premiered. This latest episode raises the emotional stakes for several key characters while also pushing the story into a new phase of the Targaryen civil war. From heartbreaking performances to Iron Throne’s new king/ queen, the episode has left audiences with plenty to discuss. Here’s a look at how fans reacted online to House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2.

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 Twitter reactions

Soon after House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 aired, fans started sharing their thoughts. X was filled with praise for its storytelling, performances, and how this episode was better than the first one. One of X users described the episode as ‘This was worth the wait’, another wrote, ‘Now here’s a thing, I haven’t seen before’, another X user commented, “This episode took every word out of my mouth. It was truly a fantastic… incredible”, another said, “Emma D’Arcy delivered an absolutely incredible performance in House of the Dragon, season 3 episode 2. Emma D’Arcy should get an Emmy for this.”

Many fans praised the episode’s emotional depth, especially Emma D’Arcy’s performance as Rhaenyra struggles to cope with her son’s death while preparing to ascend the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra Kills Otto Hightower and Takes The Iron Throne – House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 2 pic.twitter.com/RIJLaxuOsU — Tarlok (@god_birthd36178) June 29, 2026

Emma D’Arcy delivered an absolutely incredible performance in House of the Dragon, season 3 episode 2. Emma D’Arcy should get an Emmy for this. #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/18wdjsZ4h3 — RS Raka (@rez_raka) June 29, 2026

Everyone is like “Oh my god Rhaenyra is gonna be so mad at Alicent” oh “Rhaenyra is gonna lock Alicent up for losing Aegon” while RHAENYRA is the one thats actually in the dog house pic.twitter.com/Xa12z7Kkmy — NEVERTHELESS ALICENT PERSISTS hotd spoilers (@guoaei) June 29, 2026

House of the Dragon season 3, episode 2 “Queen’s Landing”. We were in for a treat tonight Team Black fans. To start with Lord Corlys lives as his son Alvin and granddaughter Baela along with his dragon riding son stood in victory. Lord Aemmond goes to take out a kingdom of… pic.twitter.com/idHhSIMR1L — Gap Toothed Wonder (@darthkush1983) June 29, 2026

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2. Not often I get left speechless… but this episode took every word out of my mouth. It was truly a fantastic… incredible… insanely good episode. This Season has been utterly incredible so far. Wow…! — RuBiXZ (@RuBiXZ_Gaming) June 29, 2026

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2?

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 released on June 28, 2026 (Sunday) on HBO and HBO Max in the United States.

Fans in India can watch House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 on JioHotstar on June 29, 2026 (Monday)

With House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 2 receiving a positive response on social media so far, anticipation is already building for what lies ahead in the upcoming episode of this fantasy series.