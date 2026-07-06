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House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter review: Netizens say Rhaenyra’s toughest battle begins with the crown- Check reactions

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 has sparked a lot of discussion online. From praise for Emma D'Arcy's performance to reactions to the episode's major twist, here's what fans are saying about House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 6, 2026, 1:54 PM IST
House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter review: Netizens say Rhaenyra's toughest battle begins with the crown- Check reactions
House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

House of the Dragon continues to keep viewers hooked, and episode 3 of Season 3 has only added to the excitement. The latest episode doesn’t rely on non-stop action to make an impact. Instead, it builds tension through political conflict, emotional conversations, and Rhaenyra’s coronation that has left fans talking across social media. Within minutes of the episode airing, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, here’s a look at the social media reactions on House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 directed by Clare Kilner.  

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter reactions 

Fans on X have shared positive reviews on House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3, with many describing it as one of the most gripping episodes of the season. Viewers appreciated the way the story focused on the burden of leadership rather than relying solely on large-scale battles. Emma D’Arcy’s portrayal of Rhaenyra has received widespread appreciation, with many calling it one of the actor’s finest performances in the series so far. Several viewers also highlighted the emotional weight carried throughout the episode and the growing tension between key characters.  

Read more: House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 2 Twitter review: Netizens can't stop talking about Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra experiences a bittersweet victory

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 on OTT? 

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 premiered on July 6, 2026 (Monday morning), for viewers in India. The episode is available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, while audiences in the United States can watch it on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes continue to release every week.

About House of the Dragon Season 3  

House of the Dragon Season 3 takes the story to a whole new level as the Targaryen civil war grows even more intense. The season features bigger dragon battles, shifting alliances, and emotional moments that keep viewers invested from the very first episode. The main cast of House of the Dragon Season 3 includes Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Ewan Mitchell, who return as key players in the Targaryen civil war. New additions such as James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, and Dan Fogler join the series, bringing fresh characters to the escalating conflict. 

Fan-favourite characters return alongside new faces, adding fresh twists to the fight for the Iron Throne. With its stunning visuals and powerful performances, the series continues to deliver the epic fantasy experience fans expect.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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