House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter review: Netizens say Rhaenyra’s toughest battle begins with the crown- Check reactions

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 has sparked a lot of discussion online. From praise for Emma D'Arcy's performance to reactions to the episode's major twist, here's what fans are saying about House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3.

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House of The Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

House of the Dragon continues to keep viewers hooked, and episode 3 of Season 3 has only added to the excitement. The latest episode doesn’t rely on non-stop action to make an impact. Instead, it builds tension through political conflict, emotional conversations, and Rhaenyra’s coronation that has left fans talking across social media. Within minutes of the episode airing, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, here’s a look at the social media reactions on House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 directed by Clare Kilner.

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter reactions

Fans on X have shared positive reviews on House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3, with many describing it as one of the most gripping episodes of the season. Viewers appreciated the way the story focused on the burden of leadership rather than relying solely on large-scale battles. Emma D’Arcy’s portrayal of Rhaenyra has received widespread appreciation, with many calling it one of the actor’s finest performances in the series so far. Several viewers also highlighted the emotional weight carried throughout the episode and the growing tension between key characters.

This was at this moment Rhaenyra’s character truly took a dark turn, you could see her slowly becoming someone she never wanted to be, with grief and the pursuit of power turning her into a far more ruthless ruler#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/cSJYxArvBI — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) July 6, 2026

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s first day on the job. She is the first queen regent in the history of Westeros! #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/kccJaM1Jao — Team Black (@bestoftheblacks) July 6, 2026

Such a beautiful speech here by Rhaenyra to the smallfolk. A calculated but necessary attempt to win them over and buy herself time to stabilize the city. If it works, it could shift public sentiment, even enough for people to start overlooking her role in the Gullet blockade, as… pic.twitter.com/AyX0GGOckE — Targaryen Loyalist (@Targ_Loyalist) July 6, 2026

This is so cold from Rhaenyra, serving the rats at the dinner table as the brutal reminder that nobles feast while the people are starving, WHAT A QUEEN#HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/VQ1ckcivwj — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) July 6, 2026

Rhaenyra wants to proclaim to everyone that Aegon is dead and start preparing her son Joffrey as her heir. We all know how that turned out#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/H2BYg2wDuq — Myke (@Mykethogan) July 6, 2026

That Rhaenyra and Ulf clip about the Targaryen name is one of those scenes that instantly gets stuck in your head. #HOTD#houseofthedragonseason3 pic.twitter.com/ShjH1LZUcC — Greg (@Greg3f) July 6, 2026

The priest refused to anoint Rhaenyra as Queen. What was Rhaenyra about to tell him about the dragon she saw? The way he immediately dismissed it. “My God does not deal in dragons. They are profane magic, created in darkness and pride. They lust for power, they destroy and… pic.twitter.com/hHxrtMclhY — Myke (@Mykethogan) July 6, 2026

The stole her throne, killed her children and now stole her gold tell me one other thing this team green has not done to Rhaenyra Jezz pic.twitter.com/tTLB9TIZ3h — Xerxes (@TheXerxesHQ) July 6, 2026

Corlys basically said “Bastard blood, shed at war” and Rhaenyra should’ve responded with “Speak again of bastardy, and I will have your tongue out.” Maybe she was TOO STUNNED TO SPEAK pic.twitter.com/W9mptAWfdZ — H’s HOTD S3 SPOILER (@itshelenwhat) July 6, 2026

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 on OTT?

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 premiered on July 6, 2026 (Monday morning), for viewers in India. The episode is available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, while audiences in the United States can watch it on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes continue to release every week.

About House of the Dragon Season 3

House of the Dragon Season 3 takes the story to a whole new level as the Targaryen civil war grows even more intense. The season features bigger dragon battles, shifting alliances, and emotional moments that keep viewers invested from the very first episode. The main cast of House of the Dragon Season 3 includes Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Ewan Mitchell, who return as key players in the Targaryen civil war. New additions such as James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, and Dan Fogler join the series, bringing fresh characters to the escalating conflict.

Fan-favourite characters return alongside new faces, adding fresh twists to the fight for the Iron Throne. With its stunning visuals and powerful performances, the series continues to deliver the epic fantasy experience fans expect.