House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter review: Daeron Targaryen’s entry becomes the biggest talking point; Netizens say ‘This felt like peak…’

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. From praise for its emotional moments to discussions about its biggest twists, here's how fans have responded to the latest chapter of HBO's fantasy drama.

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House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Another week, another unforgettable visit to Westeros. House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 has finally arrived, and it hasn’t taken long for fans to fill social media with their thoughts. The latest episode continues to raise the stakes in the Targaryen civil war, delivering tense political drama, emotional confrontations and moments that have left viewers talking long after the credits rolled. House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 pushes several key storylines forward while reminding audiences why House Of The Dragon remains one of television’s biggest fantasy series. As expected, X (formerly Twitter) has been buzzing with early reactions, take a look at House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter reactions.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter reactions

Fans on X had a mixed but highly emotional reaction to House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4, praising the episode’s intense politics, dragon moments, and character developments. Many viewers celebrated Daeron Targaryen’s arrival, with reactions calling his storyline one of the episode’s biggest highlights. Many posts praised Queen Rhaenyra’s brilliant political moves as she shook up her small council to take total control. Fans of Team Black reacted with disbelief to Daemon lying to Rhaenyra about his daughter Rhaena finding a dragon.

Daemon finding out Rhaena was on sheepstealer, yeah everything going to hell #hotd pic.twitter.com/VS8bbP4Fvz — ♤ (@haworthes) July 13, 2026

Ormund telling Daeron to not love Tessarion too much and Tessarion immediately wanting to burn him down lol, she said who tf are you#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/6TK6VdHyOh — ★ (@POPin4k) July 13, 2026

That shot of Rhaena coming out of the cave and sheepstealer breathing fire behind her MY GOD. I love how this whole scene was shot like a horror movie lowkey#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xr4PdrVMqB — ★ (@POPin4k) July 13, 2026

Alicent finding out Helaena is pregnant with Maelor Targaryen The young prince that will he torn apart by the mob #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/Mw2foThdMF — Adeyimika (@Adeyimika05) July 13, 2026

Ormund is a really fascinating character, definitely in my top three right now. You can see how he is slowly influencing Daeron and I do NOT like it at all #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/wTh3adOrY3 — Targaryen Loyalist (@Targ_Loyalist) July 13, 2026

Book Readers, is Daeron killing that guy all Condals idea and ruining another character. I thought he was supposed to be the kind brother and later he is supposed to snap. They made him a killer early? #Hotd #Houseofthedragon #daeron #Hightower #Hbomax #Gameofthrones #Tessarion — James (@James_7Q) July 13, 2026

Daemon struggling with Caraxes was NOT on my bingo card. That “SERVE ME!” shout had me yelling at the screen #HouseOfTheDragon #EpicScene

pic.twitter.com/k1aW9RHe2b — RandomStuff A2Z (@RandomstuffA2Z) July 13, 2026

I believe this is the scene where Aegon delivers his speech among men and sunfyre rose again hearing that which also makes Aegon shocked even though he feels sunfyre was alive. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/7zyGNxMLIN — Amit | HOTDS3 (@Amit4Films) July 13, 2026

this poor kid, god knows what kind of nightmare life he’s been subjected to by this psychopath #hotd #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/hCgT9VWCiN — an icon in the making (@fagittarius_jd) July 13, 2026

Aunque fue un episodio más que nada para poner en marcha ciertas cosas para el futuro, lo disfruté bastante #HOTD Más que nada, resaltó la actuación de James Norton como Ormund (GRAN villano) y de Matt Smith. Daemon aquí toma una decisión que me encantó y creo que tendrá muchas… pic.twitter.com/tCwSlc4H6Z — Miguel Araiza (@miguelaraizac) July 13, 2026

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 3 recap

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 3 left several storylines hanging in the balance, setting the stage for another dramatic chapter. Rhaenyra found herself facing mounting political pressure as questions over her leadership continued to grow. At the same time, tensions within both rival factions intensified, with fresh alliances and betrayals reshaping the conflict.

The episode also introduced new complications involving Daeron Targaryen, whose storyline added another layer of uncertainty to the growing war. By the closing moments of episode 3, it was clear that both the Blacks and the Greens were moving closer to an inevitable confrontation, making Episode 4 one of the season’s most anticipated releases.

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 on OTT?

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 premiered on July 12, 2026 (Sunday), at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max in the United States. In India, the episode is available to stream on JioHotstar on July 13, 2026 (Monday), at 6:30 am.