House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 5 review: The war gets tense as Rhaenyra Targaryen takes the throne; new threat rises

Power shifts rapidly in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 as political intrigue, strategic decisions, and unexpected enemies reshape the battle for Westeros.

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Winning the Iron Throne is only the beginning of Rhaenyra's trouble (PC: Twitter)

The battle for the Iron Throne reaches a different stage in House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5. Instead of relying on massive dragon fights or nonstop action the series slows down to explore what happens after victory. This chapter reminds viewers that taking control of King’s Landing is easier than holding it together. Every conversation carries tension while every decision comes with consequences that could reshape the future of Westeros.

Rhaenyra finally takes the Throne but the crown brings no comfort

Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy) has achieved what she fought so hard to claim. She now sits on the Iron Throne yet the moment feels far from triumphant. The seat of power becomes a symbol of pressure instead of victory. The city remains divided while fear spreads through the streets of King’s Landing. The smallfolk do not instantly accept a new ruler and several important allies appear uncertain about the road ahead.

Rather than celebrating her success Rhaenyra finds herself dealing with food shortages political unrest and growing distrust within her own circle. The weight of ruling quickly replaces the excitement of conquering the capital making it clear that her greatest challenge has only just begun.

The real danger for Rhaenyra Targaryen

One of the strongest ideas in Episode 5 is that danger does not always arrive on dragonback. While Rhaenyra focuses on tracking Aemond Targaryen (played by Ewan Mitchell) and the fearsome Vhagar another threat quietly grows within the walls of King’s Landing. The episode reaches its most disturbing moment when Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) discovers a horrifying massacre inside the Gold Cloaks’ quarters. The shocking scene is presented almost like a carefully staged warning.

It suggests that betrayal has already entered the heart of the city and that hidden enemies may prove more dangerous than those waiting on the battlefield. This twist changes the direction of the story. Instead of asking who will win the next battle the episode asks who can still be trusted.

Ormund Hightower’s silent war gains momentum

Away from the capital the Greens refuse to fade into the background. Lord Ormund Hightower (played by James Norton) emerges as one of the smartest military minds in the conflict by avoiding unnecessary battles and instead weakening Team Black through patience and strategy.

His forces destroy key crossings and delay the advance of Rhaenyra’s supporters. Every delay costs valuable time and resources. Even more importantly Ormund crowns Prince Daeron Targaryen (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as a rival king while new coins carrying Daeron’s image begin circulating to fund secret operations and assassins. This storyline proves that power in Westeros is not measured only by dragons but money planning and political influence can sometimes create greater damage than fire and blood.

A strong shift in narrative that changes the pace and course of HOTD

Episode 5 marks an important turning point for the season. Earlier chapters focused heavily on battles major victories and dramatic confrontations. This episode chooses a slower approach where conversations political schemes and emotional struggles take centre stage.

The change works surprisingly well because it gives every character more room to breathe. Instead of rushing toward another battle it allows the tension to build naturally making every quiet scene feel just as important as the action sequences. The narrative shift also prepares viewers for what appears to be a much darker second half of the season.

Nina Lopez-Corrado Makes an Impressive debut in the world of Dragons

Episode 5 also introduces a fresh creative voice behind the camera. Director Nina Lopez-Corrado takes charge of her first-ever House of the Dragon episode and delivers one of the season’s most visually confident installments. Lopez-Corrado has previously directed acclaimed television including the cult favourite The Mentalist. Her experience with character-driven storytelling is visible throughout the episode. Instead of rushing scenes she allows emotions to settle through lingering close-ups meaningful silence and carefully measured pacing.

Her approach creates suspense without depending on constant action. Every glance every pause and every conversation feels important. The result is an episode that remains gripping even during its quietest moments. The good news for fans is that Lopez-Corrado will also return to direct Episode 7 making this feel like the beginning of a fresh visual identity for the series.

The artistic combination between colour grading and darkness of the plot

One of the episode’s biggest technical achievements is its colour grading helmed by Richard Donnelly. Earlier episodes often embraced warmer tones with glowing dragon fire and royal splendour. Episode 5 moves in the opposite direction.

Muted greens grey skies rain-soaked forests dimly lit corridors and shadow-filled interiors dominate almost every frame. The darker palette mirrors the emotional collapse happening across Westeros. Hope feels distant while danger seems to exist around every corner.

The scenes following Ser Criston Cole’s (played by Fabien Frankel) difficult retreat through muddy terrain particularly benefit from this visual style. The exhausted soldiers the gloomy weather and the earthy colours create an almost haunting realism that makes the war feel painfully human instead of heroic.

The final verdict for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 may not feature the biggest dragon battle of the series but it delivers something equally valuable. It explores the difficult reality of ruling after conquest while introducing dangerous new political threats that could reshape the Dance of the Dragons.

With confident direction from Nina Lopez-Corrado outstanding colour grading by Donnelly, a darker narrative direction and strong performances this chapter proves that the series is evolving beyond large-scale action into a richer political drama.