House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 6 review: Criston Cole’s fate, Daemon’s strategy and Rhaenyra’s struggles take centre stage

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 focuses on power, betrayal and difficult choices as the Targaryen civil war edges closer to a decisive turning point. The episode blends strong character moments with crucial developments that reshape the conflict.

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Daemon shines as alliances shift and the Targaryen war moves forward (PC: Twitter)

After delivering dragon battles and intense action in its opening episodes, House of the Dragon Season 3 slows its pace to focus on political strategy and character conflicts. Episode 6 is not built around spectacular warfare but around the consequences of every decision made by those fighting for the Iron Throne. While some viewers expecting nonstop action may find the episode slower, it succeeds in building tension for the final stretch of the season. The shocking opening and several emotional conversations ensure there is never a dull moment even when dragons remain mostly grounded.

Criston Cole’s fate changes the course of the war

The biggest surprise arrives within the opening minutes as Ser Criston Cole (played by Fabien Frankel) meets an unexpected end. Instead of receiving the glorious battlefield death he always imagined the self-proclaimed greatest warrior falls before the battle truly begins. It is an intentionally underwhelming exit for a man who spent years chasing honour through violence. His final moments holding Alicent’s handkerchief add an emotional touch that reminds viewers his loyalty to her remained until the very end.

His death immediately shifts attention toward Tumbleton where Gwayne arrives and encounters Ormund Hightower (played by James Norton). The episode smartly uses this storyline to introduce more depth to Daeron Targaryen (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) . Unlike many members of his family Daeron appears thoughtful humble and uncomfortable with the power games surrounding him.

Daemon proves why he remains the most decisive player

If one character steals the episode it is Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith). His practical approach repeatedly contrasts with Rhaenyra’s hesitation. Disguising himself to investigate Ormund’s growing influence shows his willingness to act instead of waiting for events to unfold.

One of the episode’s strongest moments comes during the Small Council meeting when Daemon silences criticism with the sharp line, “I’ll hear no more from those whose greatest battle has been with their own indigestion.” It perfectly captures his confidence and frustration with advisors who speak more than they contribute.

Rhaenyra’s biggest weakness continues to hurt her cause

Episode 6 places Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D Arcy) under enormous pressure. She struggles to balance justice leadership and personal relationships. After Alicent’s failed escape attempt she chooses a mild punishment instead of making a firm statement. While the decision reflects her compassion it also weakens her authority in front of supporters and enemies alike.

Her failed assassination plan against Ormund and Daeron becomes another costly mistake. Instead of ending the rebellion it strengthens their alliance. Throughout the episode Rhaenyra repeatedly reacts rather than leads making her position feel increasingly fragile.

The final moment where the Iron Throne cuts her carries symbolic weight. In the world of Westeros such moments often raise questions about whether a ruler is truly worthy of the throne. It becomes one of the episode’s most powerful visual statements.

The Dragonseeds finally show signs of breaking

Ulf and Hugh continue struggling with their new responsibilities. Instead of enjoying the privilege of becoming dragonriders both appear trapped by endless duties and restrictions. Ulf openly questions what the point of owning a dragon is if he cannot even show it to anyone while Hugh’s difficult reunion with his wife trapped in Tumbleton highlights the personal sacrifices demanded by war.

Alicent and Aemond’s storyline raises the emotional stakes

The scenes of Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke) remain among the strongest in the episode. Faced with protecting Helaena Targaryen (played by Phia Saban) and her unborn grandchild she decides to betray Aemond Targaryen (played by Ewan Mitchell) by revealing his location to Rhaenyra. The decision reflects the impossible choices mothers continue to face during the Targaryen civil war.

Meanwhile Helaena’s dreams and prophetic visions continue to deepen the mystery surrounding her character. As she quietly knits a figure that closely resembles a White Walker between depictions of Dragonstone she offers a chilling glimpse of the horrors that may still await the realm. The moment subtly hints that the threat facing Westeros could extend far beyond the ongoing Targaryen conflict.

On the other side, Aemond’s relationship with Alys Rivers aka unofficial master of Harrenhal (played by Gayle Rankin) becomes even more mysterious. Their growing bond leaves viewers questioning whether genuine feelings exist between them or whether Alys is simply pursuing her own ambitions. Their scenes add an eerie atmosphere that separates Harrenhal from the political chaos unfolding elsewhere.

Loni Peristere’s direction quietly elevates the episode

Director Loni Peristere who is also the executive producer of HOTD, once again delivers an episode that prioritises atmosphere over spectacle. Having previously directed American Horror Story his experience is visible in the haunting visual style particularly inside Harrenhal where shadows muted colours and slow camera movements create constant tension.

Peristere also directed House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 and Season 3 Episode 1. His familiarity with the series allows him to maintain visual consistency while giving Episode 6 its own identity. The colour grading feels darker the environments appear more lived in and every location reflects the emotional state of its characters.

Final Verdict: A strong bridge before the finale

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 is less interested in delivering explosive action and more focused on preparing every major storyline for the final chapters. Criston Cole’s shocking fate Daemon’s commanding presence and Rhaenyra’s continuing indecision make this one of the season’s most character-driven episodes.

While the slower pace may disappoint viewers expecting constant dragon warfare, the political intrigue, emotional conflicts and careful storytelling provide enough substance to keep audiences invested. It may not be the season’s strongest episode but it successfully builds anticipation for what promises to be an explosive chapter. The new season of HOTD along with previous seasons are currently streaming on JioHotstar in India.

Rating: 3.5 star