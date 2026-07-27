House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 Twitter Review: Criston Cole’s shocking death thrills fans, but slow pace leaves viewers divided

The latest episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 has left fans divided. While Criston Cole's long-awaited death and intense political drama thrilled many viewers, others felt Episode 6 moved too slowly and strayed too far from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

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House of Dragon (PC: Twitter)

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 has finally delivered one of the most anticipated moments of the series, with Ser Criston Cole meeting his end. While many fans celebrated the death of one of the show’s most controversial characters, the latest episode has also sparked criticism over its slow-moving storyline. The new episode, which premiered on Sunday night in the US and Monday morning in India, focused on the growing tensions between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and her allies in King’s Landing, while Ormund Hightower continued his campaign from Tumbleton. As the Dance of the Dragons moves closer to all-out war, political betrayals and shifting loyalties remained at the centre of the story.

The biggest talking point, however, was Criston Cole’s death. Often described by viewers as one of the most disliked characters in the series, his exit was met with celebration across social media. Interestingly, many fans admitted they felt unexpectedly emotional despite having waited for his downfall for seasons.

Fans also praised the episode for balancing action, major character deaths and political drama. However, not everyone was impressed. Several viewers felt the season continues to suffer from pacing issues, arguing that six episodes in, the story has made very little progress. One user wrote, “Helaena really knew she’d have been happier with literally anyone else. #HouseoftheDragon.”

Another fan criticised the show’s departure from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, posting, “Episode 3×6 proves what I have been saying from the very beginning: the writers of this show do not care about Fire & Blood. At this point, this isn’t even the Dance of the Dragons anymore. I genuinely don’t know what story they’re telling.”

Another disappointed viewer commented, “In my opinion, this episode was boring, terribly written, and filled with plot developments that either had no setup or actively made the original story worse.”

Take a look at some more Twitter reviews:

Helaena really knew she’d have been happier with literally anyone else #Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/DvYBTcpYkq — Daemon (@emeyorX) July 27, 2026

#HOTD Season 3 Episode 6 is the kind of episode that reminds you why this universe is unmatched. No wasted scenes. Every conversation feels like a blade being sharpened. Every decision carries consequences that will echo for the rest of the war. The dragons are spectacular, but… pic.twitter.com/cS11D1TcHr — (@OldValyriaLives) July 20, 2026

EPISODE 3×6 of House of the Dragon proves what I have been saying from the very beginning: the writers of this show do not give two fucks about Fire & Blood. At this point, this is not even the Dance of the Dragons anymore. I genuinely don’t even know what story they’re telling… pic.twitter.com/R4vF5vqOYB — The Critical Maester (@th3CritclMaestr) July 27, 2026

New look at Lord Ormund Hightower and Ser Gwayne Hightower in #HouseOfTheDragon Season 3 Episode 7. pic.twitter.com/FOUOrkDRom — westerosies (@westerosies) July 27, 2026

Despite the criticism, House of Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 has once again dominated online discussions, with Criston Cole’s death becoming one of the most talked-about television moments of the week. As the season heads toward its final episodes, fans are hoping the story picks up pace.