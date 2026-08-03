House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 review: Aegon Targaryen’s return and Sunfyre ignite the road to finale

Episode 7 raises the tension with shocking betrayals, Sunfyre's dramatic return, Aemond's unsettling visions, and a high-stakes dragon clash, leaving Westeros on the brink of an explosive Season 3 finale.

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Aegon and Sunfyre raise the stakes before the finale (PC: Twitter)

As House of the Dragon Season 3 nears its finale, the second-to-last episode raises the stakes for the battle ahead. Episode 7 brings together intense family conflicts, changing loyalties and major dragon moments as both sides prepare for the final clash. The episode focuses on the mounting pressure on both Team Black and Team Green as their plans take unexpected turns. Beyond the political battles, Episode 7 also explores the personal costs of the war. Broken family bonds, difficult choices and the search for loyalty continue to shape the characters as they move closer to the final confrontation.

Rhaenyra Targaryen faces new challenges after her biggest loss

Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy) enters the episode from a position that looks powerful on paper, but her victory comes with a heavy cost. Holding the Iron Throne has not brought the stability she expected. Instead, she finds herself surrounded by uncertainty as questions about loyalty and the future of her reign continue to grow.

Her conversation with Helaena Targaryen (played by Phia Saban) becomes one of the episode’s most intriguing moments. Rhaenyra hopes Helaena’s visions can provide answers about her enemies and the future of the realm. However, Helaena’s abilities remain unpredictable. Her dreams offer warnings rather than clear solutions, reminding everyone that knowing what may happen does not always mean being able to prevent it.

Alicent and Aemond’s reunion reveals the Green family’s collapse

While Rhaenyra struggles to control her side of the war, the Green faction faces problems of its own. Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke’s) journey brings her face-to-face with Aemond Targaryen, (played by Ewan Mitchell) creating one of the episode’s most complicated encounters. Their meeting shows how far the family has fallen apart. What started as a fight for power has become a battle where trust has almost disappeared.

Aemond’s hunger for control has pushed him further away from the person Alicent once knew, while Alicent must confront the consequences of decisions that placed her family at the centre of the conflict. The episode continues to explore one of House of the Dragon’s strongest themes: the destruction caused when personal relationships become part of a political war.

Harrenhal continues to be a place of mystery and danger

Harrenhal remains one of the most unusual locations in the series. The castle’s dark history continues to influence the characters who enter it, with strange visions and unpredictable events shaping their decisions.

Aemond’s experiences at Harrenhal add another layer to his already complicated character. The series continues to blur the line between prophecy, fear and reality, leaving viewers questioning whether these visions are warnings or reflections of the characters’ deepest desires. The location also becomes important for the larger war strategy as different players attempt to use Harrenhal’s position to gain an advantage.

Daemon and Rhaena’s dragon story takes a major turn

The episode finally moves forward with Rhaena Targaryen (played by Phoebe Campbell’s) connection to Sheepstealer, a storyline that has been building throughout the season. Her struggle to prove herself and find her place within the Targaryen legacy reaches a major moment as the wild dragon becomes part of the wider conflict. Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith’s) involvement adds another emotional layer to this storyline as he tries to deal with the consequences of his choices while protecting his family.

The confrontation involving Sheepstealer delivers one of the episode’s most impressive sequences. Instead of relying only on massive aerial battles, the episode creates a tense ground-level clash that makes the dragons feel more unpredictable and dangerous. The scene also highlights how characters like Rhaena and Daemon can influence the future of the war, proving that every new dragon rider can completely change the balance of power in the Dance of the Dragons.

Aegon Targaryen’s return changes the balance of power

One of the biggest surprises of Episode 7 comes through Aegon Targaryen (played by Tom Glynn-Carney), who has spent much of the season away from the centre of power. Once a king surrounded by influence and fear, Aegon is now a damaged figure trying to survive in a war that has taken almost everything from him.

His frustration with living as a fugitive reaches a breaking point. Aegon no longer wants to disappear into history as a defeated ruler. Instead, he chooses to face danger directly, showing a reckless side that feels very different from the young king introduced earlier in the series.

Sunfyre’s comeback delivers one of the episode’s biggest moments

House of the Dragon has always understood the importance of dragons as more than just weapons. These creatures represent power, identity and the legacy of House Targaryen. Sunfyre’s return works because it is not only a visual spectacle but also an emotional moment tied directly to Aegon’s survival.

The sequence brings a fresh sense of danger to the conflict. After spending much of the season watching Team Black gain momentum, the episode reminds viewers that the Greens are still capable of striking back. The final moments involving Sunfyre create a strong setup for the season finale, where both sides now have reasons to believe victory is still possible.

The episode delivers its strongest dragon spectacle yet

The dragon action in Episode 7 stands among the season’s most memorable sequences. The battle involving Sheepstealer brings a different style of action compared to previous dragon fights. Instead of focusing only on large-scale aerial combat, the episode creates a more physical and chaotic encounter.

The visual effects team gives each dragon a distinct presence, making their movements feel powerful and unpredictable. The destruction, tension and scale of the sequence show why dragons remain the ultimate force in this world. Beyond the spectacle, the battle carries emotional weight because every dragon represents a character’s hopes, fears and ambitions.

Nina Lopez-Corrado’s direction and cinematography create a darker path toward the finale

The visual style of Episode 7 matches the increasingly tense atmosphere of the story. Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado, the episode uses thoughtful camera work, darker tones and dramatic lighting to capture the uncertainty surrounding the characters as the war moves closer to its final stage. Her direction focuses on balancing emotional character moments with large-scale fantasy elements, allowing quiet conversations and intense battles to carry equal impact.

The cinematography handled by Fabian Wagner, adds more depth to the episode’s mood, using cold landscapes, shadow-filled interiors and carefully controlled colour grading to reflect the growing tension across Westeros. Scenes set inside locations like Harrenhal create a sense of mystery and danger through darker visuals, while dragon sequences bring sudden bursts of fire and energy.

Final Verdict

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 serves as a major turning point before the finale, bringing together emotional conflicts, shifting alliances and powerful dragon moments. Instead of depending only on big surprises, the episode carefully places its characters in situations where every choice could change the future of Westeros.

With trust breaking apart and old rivalries becoming more intense, the stage is set for a dramatic final chapter. Episode 7 proves that the battle for the Iron Throne is still wide open, with both Team Black and Team Green facing greater challenges ahead. The new season along with previous ones are currently streaming on JioHotstar in India.

Rating: 4 star