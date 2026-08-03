House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter review: Netizens stunned by Alicent’s shocking betrayal, praise Dragon fight sequence – Check reactions

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 has set social media ablaze with its dramatic twists, breathtaking dragon sequences and emotional moments. Here's what fans are saying about the latest episode of House of the Dragon season 3.

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House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 (PC: Twitter)

Just when fans thought House of the Dragon couldn’t raise the stakes any higher, House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 arrived with another gripping chapter in the Targaryen civil war. Packed with emotional confrontations, spectacular dragon action, and game-changing moments, the penultimate episode has quickly become one of the most talked episodes of the season. Within hours of its release, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions from viewers praising the scale of the episode while passionately debating its biggest twists. Many agreed that House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 has perfectly set the stage for what promises to be an explosive season finale. Take a look at House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter reactions below:

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter reactions

Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts online, with many calling House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 the strongest episode of Season 3. Viewers were particularly impressed by the dragon sequences, describing them as some of the franchise’s most visually stunning moments.

Several users praised Emma D’Arcy’s performance as Rhaenyra, saying the character’s emotional journey stood out amid the large-scale action. Some fans expressed shock over Alicent Hightower’s betrayal as she poisons her son, Aemond to change the course of the war. Others highlighted the unexpected return of a familiar dragon and the episode’s closing moments, which have left fans eagerly awaiting the finale.

The way the camera panned from Helaena to Dreamfyre was absolutely captivating.

Those crown-like horns looked so majestic.#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD https://t.co/ncsGaSgb7f — Amazing Deals (@amazingdeals_in) August 3, 2026

Aemond saw his mother’s face while he was with Alys Rivers and the show just moved on like that wasn’t the most disturbing thing it’s ever put on screen. What exactly were the writers trying to tell us about Aemond’s psychology and did they take it too far? pic.twitter.com/waWSfjQEon — D (@nobodyfwD) August 3, 2026

House of the Dragon episode 7 was incredible. I think my second favorite of the season. Everybody was on their absolute A game. What a surprise the Rhaenyra/Mysaria was completely blown out of proportion. Think it was a weird scene regardless. Cannot wait for the finale! pic.twitter.com/szRWjO6LX8 — Nicholas (HOTD S3) (@Nicholas713011) August 3, 2026

El Episodio 7 de House of the Dragon es una locura. Para mi es de los MEJORES episodios de la serie. Los dragones por fin brillan en un momento complejo. PASAN cosas en grande con Ormund, Aemond, Aegon, Helaena, y tambien con los negros. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/BC1KUY46I7 — La Venganza de los Electroalces Pop (@Electroalces) August 3, 2026

House of the Dragon season 3, episode 7 “The Dragon in winter”. A LOT happens in this, the penultimate episode of the season. Rhaenyra finds out Sheepstealer is still alive and that her rider was Rhaena and Daemon sought to hide her. Daemon was only protecting his daughter so I… pic.twitter.com/UvS6DgF6mZ — Gap Toothed Wonder (@darthkush1983) August 3, 2026

Sheepstealer fighting Syrax, Seasmoke and Caraxes… this was one of the most insane dragon scenes in all of HOTD and GOT history like WOW#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/OuOkTlNvov — ★ (@POPin4k) August 3, 2026

My review : & half / 5

Favourite penultimate ep. of the show

That Dragon sequence was so stressful & CGI looked so good

Aegon scene was awe aspiring

Alys & Aemond dynamic is exactly how i imagined loved it

Mysaria is more manipulative than we imagined

#HOTD pic.twitter.com/hEt9aOYu0u — Priyanshu Singh (@RealPriyanshu9) August 3, 2026

It took two literal Dragons to fight off wild Sheepstealer and both Caraxas and Syrax fight off him critically wounding him while Rheanyra takes Rhena and flees away, WHAT A SCENE#HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/WjA6iMXDDi — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) August 3, 2026

this just pissed me off bc Misarya has purposely deceived Rhaenyra for HER OWN gain the moment she decided to keep Helaena’s pregnancy a secret just from Alicent’s word that the Hightowers would owe her one…. RHAENYRA THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE #hotd pic.twitter.com/KDPjOencmA — Sofía (@starkcanarie) August 3, 2026

That dragon clash was next-level CINEMA! We know Caraxes is a beast, but Syrax pressing a wild dragon like Sheepstealer and holding her ground was legendary. Poor Sheepstealer really got jumped out there #HouseOfTheDragon#HouseOfTheDragonSeason3 #HOTD pic.twitter.com/tftrPixcmF — 2 (@KachySZN) August 3, 2026

The dragon battle between Caraxes, Sheepstealer, Syrax, and Seasmoke was absolute CINEMA. We all expected Caraxes to dominate because that’s what he does, but Syrax genuinely surprised me. She came in swinging and actually had Sheepstealer on the back foot for a while. Landing… pic.twitter.com/E7RMOgHWb3 — Aurora (@Aurora_verdit) August 3, 2026

Alicent spiked Aeamond’s tea and escapes her way through, while Aeamond comes seeking help of raven women while she utters “idiot” #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/ORNa2zEjAu — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) August 3, 2026

Sunfire is alive and burns Aegon’s enemies Peak reveal, the scars on dragon and rider#houseofthedragon

pic.twitter.com/dsuiiAf9IS — Nameless Shadow (@_nameless_man__) August 3, 2026

Seeing dragons go absolute beast mode on each other is always going to be tough, but I love how they showed just how dangerous Caraxes truly is. He could’ve easily killed Sheepstealer, even with the circumstances being what they were. It also felt like a great setup for his big… pic.twitter.com/O8C2EwH0zJ — Targaryen Loyalist (@Targ_Loyalist) August 3, 2026

Both y’all better lock tf in! The Hightowers are getting stronger by the day Emma and Matt always kill every scene that they both appear in #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/f6HBwzfSnC — Unique Movie Moments (@uniquemoviemom) August 3, 2026

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7: When and where to watch on OTT?

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 released on August 3, 2026, and is now streaming on JioHotstar in India. Internationally, the episode is available on HBO and HBO Max.

House of the Dragon Season 3 finale is scheduled to premiere on August 9, 2026.

House of the Dragon Season 3 cast

House of the Dragon Season 3 features a star-studded cast:

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

As the season heads into its final episode, anticipation is all-time high. Fans are eagerly waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3 finale episode to see how the fantasy series will end.