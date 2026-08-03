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  • House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter review: Netizens stunned by Alicents shocking betrayal, praise Dragon fight sequence - Check reactions

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter review: Netizens stunned by Alicent’s shocking betrayal, praise Dragon fight sequence – Check reactions

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 has set social media ablaze with its dramatic twists, breathtaking dragon sequences and emotional moments. Here's what fans are saying about the latest episode of House of the Dragon season 3.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 3, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter review: Netizens stunned by Alicent’s shocking betrayal, praise Dragon fight sequence - Check reactions
House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 (PC: Twitter)

Just when fans thought House of the Dragon couldn’t raise the stakes any higher, House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 arrived with another gripping chapter in the Targaryen civil war. Packed with emotional confrontations, spectacular dragon action, and game-changing moments, the penultimate episode has quickly become one of the most talked episodes of the season. Within hours of its release, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions from viewers praising the scale of the episode while passionately debating its biggest twists. Many agreed that House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 has perfectly set the stage for what promises to be an explosive season finale. Take a look at House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter reactions below: 

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 Twitter reactions 

Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts online, with many calling House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 the strongest episode of Season 3. Viewers were particularly impressed by the dragon sequences, describing them as some of the franchise’s most visually stunning moments. 

Read more: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 Twitter Review: Criston Cole's shocking death thrills fans, but slow pace leaves viewers divided

Several users praised Emma D’Arcy’s performance as Rhaenyra, saying the character’s emotional journey stood out amid the large-scale action. Some fans expressed shock over Alicent Hightower’s betrayal as she poisons her son, Aemond to change the course of the war. Others highlighted the unexpected return of a familiar dragon and the episode’s closing moments, which have left fans eagerly awaiting the finale. 

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7: When and where to watch on OTT? 

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 7 released on August 3, 2026, and is now streaming on JioHotstar in India. Internationally, the episode is available on HBO and HBO Max.  

House of the Dragon Season 3 finale is scheduled to premiere on August 9, 2026. 

House of the Dragon Season 3 cast

House of the Dragon Season 3 features a star-studded cast:  

  • Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen 
  • Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen 
  • Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower 
  • Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen 
  • Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen 
  • Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen 
  • Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria 
  • Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon 
  • Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers 
  • Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon 
  • Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower  

As the season heads into its final episode, anticipation is all-time high. Fans are eagerly waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3 finale episode to see how the fantasy series will end. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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