House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 8 review: Rhaenyra’s fate and Lord Roderick’s revenge expose war at its ugliest

The final episode brings the Dance of the Dragons to a devastating turning point as loyalties collapse and the fight for the Iron Throne grows increasingly ruthless.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 finale episode review (PC: Twitter)

War has always been at the heart of House of the Dragon, but the Season 3 finale strips away whatever glory may have been left in it. This is not a story about brave armies fighting for a better tomorrow. It is about people with power sending others into danger while they continue their struggle for the Iron Throne. The episode feels heavy from the beginning and grows darker with every decision. What makes it work is that the violence never feels like simple spectacle. Behind every attack is fear, grief and the growing realization that nobody can walk away from this war unchanged.

Rhaenyra’s fight for the Iron Throne turns darker

Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy) enters the finale under enormous pressure after learning that Aegon Targaryen (played by Tom Glynn-Carney) is still alive and that Sunfyre has returned. Her claim to the throne suddenly looks far less secure and her response shows just how much the war has changed her.

For much of the season, Rhaenyra has tried to present herself as the rightful ruler who can bring order to a kingdom destroyed by the ambitions of others. In this episode, that image begins to crack. The fear of losing the throne pushes her toward decisions that are increasingly difficult to defend.

Her attempt to gain religious recognition ends in failure but Rhaenyra refuses to step back. Instead, she makes a dramatic declaration to the people of King’s Landing and reveals what she believes about Aegon The Conqueror’s prophecy. Rhaenyra is no longer simply asking the people to accept her claim. She is trying to convince them that history and prophecy have placed her on the throne for a greater purpose. That makes Rhaenyra more interesting but also more frightening. She began this war wanting what she believed was rightfully hers. Now the pursuit of power is beginning to shape every choice she makes.

Tumbleton shows the ugly truth about war

Daeron Targaryen (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) stands out on the other side of this conflict because he is able to see how reckless the situation has become. His presence gives the Hightower camp a more complicated dimension. He may be fighting for his family’s cause but the actions around him show how quickly military ambition can cross the line into cruelty.

The decision also changes the meaning of victory. Even if an army wins the battlefield, what exactly has been achieved when innocent people are left dead or traumatized? House of the Dragon has never suggested that war is clean but the finale takes that idea further. Tumbleton is not presented as a glorious victory for either side. It is a place where fear, anger and desperation collide and ordinary people are left to suffer.

Daemon Targaryen brings the war to Tumbleton

Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) arrives at Tumbleton with the kind of force that makes the battle feel almost impossible for the Hightowers to survive. Alongside Roderick and the Black army, he becomes the driving force behind the assault.

Yet Daemon is not presented as a simple hero. His willingness to use Caraxes and unleash dragonfire shows the same brutal logic that defines the war around him. He is prepared to do whatever is necessary to secure victory. That makes his presence especially important, Daemon has spent much of the series caught between personal loyalty and his own hunger for power. At Tumbleton, those two sides almost become impossible to separate.

The battle also gives him a rare moment involving Corlys Velaryon (played by Steve Toussaint), whose plea for peace stands in sharp contrast to Daemon’s approach. Corlys understands what continued war will cost but Daemon is already too deep into the conflict to simply walk away.

Lord Roderick gets his moment

Lord Roderick Dustin aka “Roddy the Ruin” (played by Tommy Flanagan) brings a completely different energy to the battle. His attack on the Hightower forces is fierce and relentless. He does not hesitate when the fighting begins and his confrontation with Ormund becomes one of the episode’s most memorable sequences.

Roderick represents the kind of soldier who has completely embraced the reality of war. He knows what he came to do and he does not waste time questioning the battlefield around him. His presence gives the Black forces a dangerous edge.

Yet his revenge does not feel like a traditional heroic payoff. Every victory is surrounded by bodies and destruction. Roderick may get the satisfaction of striking back but there is no clean victory waiting for him. His fate also reinforces the episode’s larger message. In this war, even the strongest warriors are disposable. The people fighting on the ground have very little control over the political decisions that brought them there.

Ulf’s betrayal turns victory into chaos

Just when Tumbleton appears to be falling, Ulf (played by Tom Bennett) makes a shocking move. Riding Silverwing, he attacks the forces he was expected to support before turning his violence toward the city itself. The betrayal captures the central idea of the finale: loyalty has become another weapon. Nobody seems interested in peace when power is within reach. Ulf’s actions are especially damaging because they destroy any simple idea of good versus evil.

Andrij Parekh’s direction makes the violence hurt

Andrij Parekh’s direction deserves special credit for refusing to make the battle look glamorous. Parekh is known for his cinematography work on films including Blue Valentine, Half Nelson, Sugar and Cold Souls. He also directed House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6, “Smallfolk.”

His approach here gives the violence a raw and uncomfortable quality. The battlefield does not feel like a stage designed to showcase impressive action. It feels unpredictable and dangerous. Characters disappear into the chaos while fire and steel move through the frame. The result is an episode where the destruction carries emotional weight. The direction understands that the most disturbing part of war is not always the moment of impact. Sometimes it is the silence afterward.

Helaena’s shocking end and the beginning of the aftermath

The finale saves one of its most painful moments for Helaena Targaryen (played by Phia Saban). After spending much of the season trapped by the political struggle around her, she finally chooses her own way out. Her death is shocking but also deeply tragic because it feels connected to everything that has happened to her.

Her final moments therefore feel less like a sudden twist and more like the devastating conclusion to a life that has been steadily taken away from her. The tapestry she leaves behind adds another disturbing layer as it hints at what may await Rhaenyra. The imagery also suggests that the consequences of the war are far from over.

The Iron Throne offers no peace

What makes the finale particularly effective is the way it connects all these storylines. Rhaenyra wants the throne, Aegon wants his crown back, Ormund wants to stop the enemy, Roderick wants revenge and Ulf wants recognition and power.

That is the tragedy at the center of House of the Dragon. The Iron Throne is treated as the ultimate prize but the closer these characters get to it, the more they lose. Families break apart. Cities burn and humanity gets slaughtered. Children are used as shields and ordinary people are left to bury the dead. The finale understands that the real cost of war cannot be measured by who wins a battle.

Final verdict for the finale episode

House of the Dragon Season 3 ends with power winning over peace once again. Rhaenyra is becoming more ruthless, Roderick’s revenge comes at a terrible cost and Tumbleton proves that ordinary people are often the biggest victims of a war they never wanted.

The episode is brutal without trying to make brutality look beautiful. It is bleak without losing its emotional core and unapologetic in showing how easily political ambition can turn human lives into sacrifices. There are moments where the finale could have pushed certain character beats further but its central message lands hard: the fight for the Iron Throne is not creating a better future. It is creating a darker one. The new season along with previous installments are currently streaming on JioHotstar in India.

Rating: 4 star