House Of The Dragon season 3 episode 8 Twitter review: Fans hail epic battle, others call it disappointing -Check reactions

The House Of The Dragon Season 3 finale episode has received mixed reactions on X (Twitter), with fans praising its spectacular battles and emotional moments, while some felt the season fell short of expectations. Che

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House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 8 (PC- Instagram)

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 Twitter Review: The much-awaited House Of The Dragon Season 3 finale has sparked mixed reactions on X (Twitter), with fans discussing its massive battle sequences, intense character moments and the direction of the story. The 70-minute episode brings Season 3 to a dramatic close, with the Battle of Tumbleton emerging as one of its biggest highlights.

While some viewers praised the finale and called it one of the best episodes in the Game of Thrones universe, others felt the season did not live up to expectations and needed more episodes to properly develop its story. One user praised the season but felt the finale could have benefited from additional runtime, writing, “This has been the best season thus far. Although 1 more episode, or another 30 min could’ve made that last the paramount episode of the series. S3 ep 1 & 8 are in the overall top 3, in The House of the Dragon.”

Another viewer was less impressed with the season and its finale. The user wrote, “They saved the budget for the last episode which helped some but it was still a bad season compared to expectations. Episode 1 was good. No where near a top episode in the series. Episode 8 wasn’t great, but if that floats ur boat then wtv I can understand”.

However, another fan had a completely different take and hailed the finale as a standout moment for the franchise. The viewer wrote, “The third season of #HouseOfTheDragon wraps up, and once again, this universe leaves me speechless. Having watched the final episode, I have to say it’s the best of the series and one of the best in the entire GOT universe. The Battle of the Hill has surpassed the Battle of the Bastards, which was my favorite up until now. There will still be people who criticize every little detail of this series, but without a doubt, it’s pure cinema.”

Overall, the reactions suggest that while the finale impressed many viewers with its scale and battles, the pacing and overall execution of Season 3 remain points of debate among fans.

Check more tweets on House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 8:

Daemon calling for Caraxes was so cold

look at that Caraxes walk #Houseofthedragon #episodefinale pic.twitter.com/QbarXH87bO — Daemon (@emeyorX) August 10, 2026

Daemon calling for Caraxes was so cold

look at that Caraxes walk #Houseofthedragon #episodefinale pic.twitter.com/QbarXH87bO — Daemon (@emeyorX) August 10, 2026

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode is streaming on JioHotstar in India. The season 4 is officially confirmed by HBO as the final and concluding chapter of the hit fantasy series. expected It is expected to premiere in 2028.