House of the Dragon Season 3 FIRST review out, critics declare it as greater than Game of Thrones, hail Emma D’Arcy’s performance

The first wave of reactions for House of the Dragon Season 3 has generated significant excitement among fans. Critics are praising the show's ambitious storytelling, compelling performances and heightened political intrigue.

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House of the Dragon season 3 first review (PC: Twitter)

Fans of Westeros may finally be getting the season they have been waiting for. Early reactions to House of the Dragon Season 3 suggest that the fantasy drama is returning on a much larger scale with stronger storytelling and more emotional depth. After a second season that received mixed reactions from some viewers for its slower pace, the latest installment appears to have won over critics almost immediately. The upcoming season is being praised for its improved writing, breathtaking visuals and ambitious dragon battles.

Why are critics calling House of the Dragon Season 3 the best season yet?

The first reviews indicate that Season 3 significantly raises the stakes in the battle for the Iron Throne. Critics have highlighted the season’s faster pace and stronger narrative progression compared to earlier chapters. The story reportedly moves forward with greater purpose while giving audiences larger battles and more intense conflicts between key characters.

The season has also achieved a major milestone on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently holds a 97 percent critics’ score based on early reviews. This makes it the highest-rated season of the series so far and reflects the overwhelmingly positive response from reviewers. Several critics have pointed out that the new season feels more confident in its storytelling. Others believe it embraces the fantasy elements of George R. R. Martin’s world more fully than previous installments, making it feel even grander than before.

What are critics saying about the story and visual effects?

One of the biggest areas of praise has been the show’s technical quality. Reviewers have noted that both the visual effects and cinematography have improved noticeably. The dragon sequences in particular have been described as some of the most impressive scenes seen in the franchise.

Critics have praised the visual effects team for making the dragons appear more realistic and powerful than ever before. The action sequences reportedly carry greater scale and intensity while still maintaining strong emotional stakes for the characters involved. The writing has also received positive feedback. Many reviewers believe the dialogue feels sharper and the characters more layered.

Why is Emma D’Arcy receiving Emmy-worthy praise?

Among all the performances, Emma D’Arcy has emerged as the standout star of Season 3. Critics have repeatedly singled out D’Arcy’s portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen as one of the strongest aspects of the new season. Reviewers have praised the actor for capturing both the vulnerability and determination of the character during a critical phase of the story. Several critics have gone as far as suggesting that D’Arcy deserves serious Emmy consideration for the performance.

Many believe the actor successfully portrays the growing pressures of leadership while also reflecting the emotional weight carried by Rhaenyra throughout the ongoing conflict. The combination of ambition, grief and resilience has reportedly made the character’s journey one of the season’s highlights.

What is House of the Dragon Season 3 about?

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the original series and focuses on the rise and fall of House Targaryen, the dragon-riding dynasty that once ruled Westeros. Season 3 continues the brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons as rival factions battle for control of the Iron Throne.

When and where can fans watch Season 3?

The new season premieres on June 21 on JioHotstar. It will consist of eight episodes with new installments releasing weekly until August 9. Returning cast members include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.