House of The Dragon Trailer: The first official trailer of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon series is out and fans witness the dramatisation of House Targaryen's turbulent history under King Viserys I's rule. It is depicted in the program, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Of course, the Iron Throne is the one objective that seems to be on the minds of all the characters. House of The Dragon will be out on HBO Max on August 21. According to Variety, House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood.

House of The Dragon will follow the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father's passing. The conflict sets House Targaryen's most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen, it would be centuries before Westeros saw another dragon (Khaleesi).

Are You Ready to Witness Fire And Blood in Westeros This Winter? Watch the spooky trailer of House of The Dragon

Variety reports that the series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Steve Toussaint will be playing 'The Sea Snake,' Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I.

Variety further reports that while there are other “Westeros-related series” in development, ‘House of the Dragon’ is the only confirmed ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff show so far.