House of The Dragon: House of the Dragon took the complexed relationship of the Targaryen house to another level. As the prequel to George RR Martin's Game of Thrones, that showcased intimacy between siblings, HotD went a step ahead. The fourth episode of the fantasy-drama series was considered as the most intriguing by GoT fans. From treachery, revenge to lust and betrayal, everyone was reminded of the Targaryens and Lannisters from Game of Thrones. While GoT showed a passionate affair between twin brother-sister duo Jamie and Cersei Lannister, HotD shows sexual tension between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her uncle Daemon. Milly Alcock, who portrays princess Rhaenyra opened up about her character's relationship with her uncle essayed by Matt Smith.

MILLY FEELS RHAENYRA AND DAEMON ARE KINDRED SPIRITS

According to an HT report, Milly spoke about Rhaenyra's liking for her uncle and said, "I think Daemon is the man that Rhaenyra wishes she could have been had she been a boy." Emphasizing on the making-out sequence between Rhaenyra and Daemon in the fourth episode of HotD, Milly said, "He's unpredictable, he doesn't listen to anyone, he does what he wants and there's something that's quite seductive about that for her, about having that power. I think they are kindred spirits, they are both outsiders within a world of suits, within a world of royalty, they are both the outcasts and so they both lean on each other."

The series is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes. It has been executive produced by George RR Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik, along with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt.

