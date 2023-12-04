Home

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets Postponed, to Release on This Date

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025, as per the official statement shared by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to entertain cinema enthusiasts again with the fifth instalment of ‘Housefull’. The film will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025, as per the official statement shared by Nadiadwala. The ace film producer and writer shared an official statement stating, “The Houseful franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025.”

Akshay Kumar took to X to post the official statement shared by Sajid Nadiadwala and wrote in the caption, “5 times the entertainment is on its way! See you in cinemas on 6th June, 2025”

Previously, amid speculations around the casting of ‘Housefull 5’, taking to X, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Nadiadwala and Grandsons released an official statement, which read, “There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in ‘Housefull 5’, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage.”

In June this year, Akshay announced the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of ‘Housefull 5’ captioning it, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!”

‘Housefull 5’ marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments. The first part of ‘Housefull’ was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel ‘Housefull 2’ which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

The fifth part will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it.

