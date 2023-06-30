Home

Housefull 5 Release Date: Akshay Kumar Set to Make Your Diwali Brighter With New Comedy Film

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5 with Sajid Nadiawala. Check out the release date and the cast details.

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5 (Photo: Movie poster/ Akshay in a movie still)

Housefull 5 release date: Akshay Kumar has now made history by announcing the fifth installment of his popular franchise ‘Housefull’. The actor took to social media on Friday to release an official poster of ‘Housefull 5‘, adding that it’s going to be five times the fun. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is going to be a big Diwali release next year.

The details of the other cast members are still not out but Riteish Deshmukh will be back to join Akshay in the fifth part of the franchise. Akshay’s fans are especially excited to see him bringing yet another big film on the screen next year. The actor has blocked two big festive windows for the release of his films with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ on Eid and ‘Housefull 5’ on Diwali. Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter and made interesting posts. One wrote, “Jab yai announcement Hui hai main to wait kr rha hu movie kai liye,kyuki Akshay Kumar comedy kai king hai #Housefull5 (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Housefull5 is finally happening! I’m so excited to see Akshay Kumar. Can’t wait to see what Sajid Nadiadwala has in store for us. #Housefull5 (sic).”

The first film in the Housefull franchise was released in 2010, and the fourth film hit the screens in October 2019. Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji while the first two movies were helmed by Sajid Khan. Earlier, speculations were rife regarding Akshay reuniting with Deepika Padukone in Housefull 5. The latter was the part of the first film but never returned to the franchise after that.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Housefull 5!

