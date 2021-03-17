The title track for Netflix’s comedy-drama Pagglait has been released. Starring Sanya Malhotra, this song is written by Raftaar and composed and produced by Arijit Singh. The song is in stark contrast to how Bollywood has so far been depicting the life of a widow. Also Read - Netflix's Comedy-Drama Pagglait Title Track to Release Today, Lead Actor Sanya Malhotra Cannot Wait Anymore

Sandhya isn't a widow who will wear a white saree and weep for days in memory of her beloved husband, she isn't the one who will not step out of the house and will always wear a long veil. Rather, Sandhya is altogether different. She believes 'if I don't take charge of my own life, others will always make decisions for me'. Sandhya is one of those 'unusual' widows who can be seen dancing her heart out, preferring 'pepsi over tea', visiting market places, and enjoying street food – all of which is depicted in the title track. Overall, one can see Sandhya doing everything that one would not expect just days after a woman's husband's death.

This raises concern from her inlaws who find a hundred ways to figure what's 'wrong with her'.

Watch the full song here:

Even lead actor Sanya Malhotra took to Twitter sharing the song. She wrote, ”Put on your dancing shoes, coz it’s time to go #Pagglait”

Pagglait title track is also singer Arijit Singh’s debut as a music composer.

The film also features Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bisht.

It will be available on Netflix from March 26.