How Did Triptii Dimri REACT to ‘Criticism’ For Her MOST VIRAL Intimate Scene With Ranbir Kapoor? Animal Actress Speaks

How Did Triptii Dimri REACT to 'Criticism' For Her MOST VIRAL Intimate Scene With Ranbir Kapoor? Animal Actress Speaks

Triptii Dimri, who gained recognition for her stunning performance in Animal, has finally reacted to the criticism regarding her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited Animal has finally opened in theatres on December 1. The film has already minted over Rs 300 crore in India and inched closer to Rs 500 crore globally. From sexist dialogues to Ranbir Kapoor’s bare body appearance, the vengeful actioner created quite a stir on social media. However, one certain scene from Animal has come to dominate the discourse. While some audience members applauded and whistled in excitement during a sensual sequence starring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, others were critical of the performance. Still wondering what scene are we talking about?

Triptii Dimri Reacts to ‘Criticism’ For Her Intimate Scene

Triptii Dimri, well-known for her parts in Bulbul and Qala, rose to fame with her bold performance in Animal. The actor reacted to the conflicting opinions regarding her intimate scene with Kapoor in the movie. She revealed how such scenes have evoked strong emotions in her. Considering that the public has generally responded favourably to her work, she said that at first, it did bother her.

During an interview with ETimes, Triptii opened up on the criticism and said, “It did disturb me initially. I am someone who has hardly faced criticism, very little, I mean, in the first few films, I had 10 percent criticism and 90% praise. This time it was a mixture of both, so I was also taken aback, but then I sat myself down and thought about it.”

“The day I decided to become an actor, nobody forced me to do it. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting, and as I started doing it, the characters that I was playing, it was healing a part of me and I started having fun with it, started finding joy in the characters in the challenges and everything that was coming my way and that is how I want to go about acting in my life,” Triptii added.

What Went Behind Triptii Dimir-Ranbir Kapoor’s Intimate Scene?

Triptii Dimri revealed the behind-the-scenes specifics of the sequence, saying that there were only four people on the set – The director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor, herself, and the director of photography (DOP). Nobody else who wasn’t necessary for the scenario was on-site at that time. All four, however, made a determined effort to make sure she was comfortable, stopping in every five minutes to ask how she was doing and if she needed anything.

Remembering the day when the particular scene was shot, Triptii concluded, “Of course, the people who don’t know how the set works or what happens on a set or how these scenes are shot, of course for them imagination can take you anywhere. It must be a little shocking for them and everyone is entitled to their opinions, as for me I was very comfortable and I will always do what my character demands.”

Triptii also added that she will continue with her activities as long as she is comfortable and others around her feel the same way, and as long as she is certain that she is not acting in an unethical manner.

Triptii Dimri Gets Famous Again And How!

Following Animal’s theatrical release, Dimri—who plays Zoya Riaz in the movie—saw a sharp increase in her following on social media. Her Instagram following has grown significantly after the release of Animal. She had 600K Instagram followers before the premiere; as of the right moment, she has 2.3 million. Fans adored her performance in the movie and called her the ‘new crush’ of India.

