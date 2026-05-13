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How I Met Your Mother star Nick Pasqual convicted in disturbing stabbing incident

How I Met Your Mother star Nick Pasqual convicted in disturbing stabbing incident

Nick Pasqual, known for his role in a hit sitcom, has been convicted in a disturbing stabbing case that has shocked fans and sparked major media attention.

Actor Nick Pasqual convicted in brutal case (PC: IMDb)

Nick Pasqual, a small-screen actor known for a brief appearance in the classic sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has been found guilty in a disturbing criminal case involving his former girlfriend. A Los Angeles jury delivered the verdict after a trial that lasted nearly two years, bringing a major turning point in a case that has shocked Hollywood watchers and fans of the show. The court has ruled him guilty on multiple serious charges and he now faces a possible life sentence in state prison. The sentencing is scheduled for June 2, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Conviction details and court verdict

The jury in San Fernando, California, found Nick Pasqual guilty on all counts he was facing. These include attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and several charges of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. Court records also confirmed a separate conviction for forcible rape linked to an earlier incident.

As reported in court proceedings, the incident took place on May 23, 2024, when Pasqual allegedly entered the Sunland home of his estranged girlfriend, Allie Shehorn. He reportedly attacked her in a violent assault where she was stabbed more than 20 times. A friend of Shehorn told NBC Right Now that she survived after undergoing multiple surgeries and a long recovery process. A court report also noted a statement cited by media coverage: “Pasqual faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison when sentenced June 2nd in Los Angeles.”

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Earlier assault allegation revealed in trial

The case also included disturbing details from an earlier incident in April 2024 where Pasqual was convicted of forcible rape. According to trial records and reporting by The Washington Times, the jury found him guilty on every charge presented during the trial, including the rape charge that predates the stabbing case by a month.

Acting career and screen appearances

Nick Pasqual appeared in a very minor role in How I Met Your Mother Season 7 episode titled “Field Trip” where he played a student named Will. While the role was brief, it later became the reason he was widely recognized in entertainment coverage of the case.

Beyond this appearance, Pasqual’s career mostly consisted of background roles and short guest spots. He appeared in Netflix’s Archive 81 as Peter and in CBS All Access series One Dollar. He also featured in America’s Most Wanted as Larry Chism and played a prosecuting attorney in American Gangster: Trap Queens. Other credits include brief roles in Gone, High Mystery and National Day Riff. He also worked as a co-producer on select episodes in smaller projects.

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