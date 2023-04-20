Home

How Pamela Chopra Changed The Way Yash Chopra Portrayed Women in His Films

Pamela Chopra Influenced Yash Chopra’s Portrayal of Women: Yash Chopra, as a filmmaker always believed in being ahead of his times. In spite of making some groundbreaking films like Dhool Ka Phool, Dharamputra, Kaala Patthar, etc., the filmmaker is more known for his romantic movies. He experimented with several themes while portraying human relations and redefined the idea of love time and again. His stories resonated with audiences of all age groups, especially the youth. Apart from showcasing his heroines in the most epic way at Switzerland’s landscape donning chiffon sarees, Yash Chopra also championed the women’s perspective. His ability to portray women beyond glamour was largely influenced by his wife Pamela Chopra.

PAMELA CHOPRA INFLUENCED YASH CHOPRA’S PERSEPCTIVE ON WOMEN

In the Netifilx documentary series The Romantics, Uday Chopra told how Yash used to approach Pamela for getting the women’s perspective for his stories. Uday said “He would always ask her, what is the woman’s perspective?’ I think you will see this change in his movies post marriage”. In the same documentary Rani Mukerji also appeared. She opined “I truly believe it had to do a lot with Pam Aunty’s (Pamela Chopra) influence in his life that drove him to write such beautiful parts for women. I have always been in awe of how he presented his heroines on screen, and secretly always wished to be the quintessential ‘Yash Chopra heroine.” She further added “In Yash uncle’s films, the women always had an equal part or even slightly better part than the men. It speaks volumes about him as a filmmaker that he always listened to his heart rather than conforming to the norms. His immense respect for women always showed in the way he presented his heroines.” Tanul Thakur, a film journalist, also pointed out “Having a partner by his side who is a keen, intelligent mind, started to imbue in his films, not just with a certain kind of softness, but also with a keen awareness about the female characters.” Kabhi Kabhie, Daag – A Poem of Love, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan are known for strong female characters.

PAMELA CHOPRA HAD A KEEN INTEREST IN MUSIC

Uday also told that his mother had a great sense of music and often participated in the song recording sessions. He told “My mother had a really good sense of music and song. We have this gadda room in our house, the music room, which was specifically created for a creatively inducive environment.” He also said “My mother and father would go through different pieces of music, trying to see what fits and what doesn’t.” Apart from the iconic Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Pamela has sung in many other films. She sang for Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe and Darr. Pamela also shared bout the same in an older interview published by Reddit and revealed “I don’t remember the first time I sang. Whenever he wanted a character to sing or hum on screen, he would make me do it. I don’t think I sang a proper song till Kabhie Kabhie. Jagjitji (Mrs Khayyam) and I sang the chorus of the title song, which was later sung by Lata Mangeshkar.”

