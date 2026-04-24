Home

Entertainment

How Raghav Chadha fell in love with Parineeti Chopra? Actress googled his marital status and age

How Raghav Chadha fell in love with Parineeti Chopra? Actress googled his marital status and age

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship began quietly before making headlines. Here’s a how their love story started and grew over time.

How Raghav Chadha fell in love with Parineeti Chopra? Actress googled his marital status and age

The sudden political shift of Raghav Chadha in the BJP has stirred fresh debate across the country. After distancing himself from Arvind Kejriwal‘s Aam Aadmi Party and moving towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, along with several other leaders, many questions have been raised. This came soon after changes in his security cover, and growing differences within AAP became visible. While political discussions continue, a completely different part of his life has also returned to public focus. His relationship with wife Parineeti Chopra is once again trending as people revisit how their cute love story first began.

How did Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra first meet?

In one of her interviews and conversations on a television show, Parineeti Chopra shared how their story started. She recalled meeting Raghav Chadha in London during an award event where both were invited for their achievements. She was honoured in entertainment while he received recognition in politics and governance. At that time, she did not know him, though her brothers were familiar with his work.

Encouraged by them, she asked the organisers to arrange a meeting. When she met him, she introduced herself and mentioned that her family admired him. The moment was simple yet warm, and he suggested they meet again the next day, which surprised her.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha, who is richer? There’s a massive gap in their net worths! Check details

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The second meeting that changed everything

Talking about their next meeting, Parineeti revealed that it was not a usual date. She arrived with her team while Raghav was accompanied by organisers. Despite the presence of many people, they managed to talk at length. They discussed different aspects of life, including hobbies and interests, which helped them connect.

During this meeting, a small moment stayed with her. Raghav casually got up picked a plate of food and began eating comfortably. She shared in the interview that this natural behaviour made her feel he was genuine and different which left a lasting impression.

The moment when Parineeti decided to Google Raghav Chadha

In the same conversation Parineeti admitted that she knew very little about him at that time. After returning to her room she immediately searched about him online. She looked up who Raghav Chadha was checked if he was married and even searched his age. She described this moment in a light hearted way saying that her curiosity took over. Once she found her answers she felt more sure about her instinct and even told herself that he could be the right person for her.

Also read: Raghav Chadha joins BJP days after feud with Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘Aam Aadmi Party has lost its way’

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

After several more meetings their bond gradually grew stronger and soon turned into a serious relationship. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

As their journey moved forward the couple shared joyful updates from their personal life including the news that they were expecting their first child. They later welcomed a baby boy named Neer on October 19, 2025 marking a new and happy chapter in their lives.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.