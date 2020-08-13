Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and the news has left everyone in sorrow. Fans are blaming the year 2020 for not being kind. Sanjay Dutt had complained of breathlessness and was rushed to the hospital on August 8. The Sadak 2 actor had assumed that he has developed symptoms of COVID-19, however, he tested negative. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai advised him to go for CT scan, followed by a PET scan. That was when he came to know about lung cancer. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Diagnosis: Arshad Warsi Says 'He Will Emerge Triumphant'

A source close to the hospital told Spotboye, that Sanjay Dutt discovered that his oxygen levels had dropped on August 8. He was then advised to visit Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where they could check him for COVID-19. He was accompanied by his sister Priya Dutt. However, the COVID test was negative. The megastar informed the medical authorities that the symptoms were bothering him.

The source told the portal, "Upon reaching the hospital, it was detected that air entry was not happening from his right lung. A CT scan further revealed that there was fluid accumulation in his right lung (pleural effusion) accompanied by two lesions, one on each lung. Sanjay was told that it could be a bacterial infection, tuberculosis, an adverse effect of strenuous exercise wherein he might have hurt himself, or cancer. The fluid was removed, the volume was as high as 1.5 litres. A 2-day hospitalisation followed. Sanju kept asking a lot of questions especially when he was told that the extracted fluid was about to be sent for detailed diagnosis," said a source.

The 61-year-old actor was worried and asked several questions from the doctor. He was further asked to undergo a PET scan on August 10 and the histopathology department of the hospital found out that the fluid had cancer cells. Sanjay’s PET scan, too, confirmed cancer.

Sanjay Dutt quickly took a counselling session wherein he was confronted about his illness. He then consulted an oncologist that gave him all the details about the possible treatment. Sanjay was told that at his stage, chemotherapy was the only option and no surgery can’t be performed. He was given a choice of going abroad.

The doctor of Lilavati Hospital informed Dutt that his chemotherapy sessions will be broken down into several cycles, depending on the line of his treatment.

Meanwhile, his cousin sister Zaheeda, who used to babysit him, is praying hard for recovery. Zaheeda told Times of India in an interview, “I am so upset and want Sai to make him well. He just turned 61 on July 29 and now this news. But we have seen him go through so much, so I am sure he will defeat this ailment and come back stronger. Besides, he has a huge responsibility on his shoulder with his young children and an elder daughter around; he has to fulfil his duties towards them. I am waiting to give him a tight hug.”

Sanjay Dutt has taken a break from work to fly to the US for treatment.

We wish for his speedy recovery.