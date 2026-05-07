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How Thalapathy Vijay and his father S A Chandrasekhars first film is being linked to TVKs historic political victory in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

How Thalapathy Vijay and his father S A Chandrasekhar’s first film is being linked to TVK’s historic political victory in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

Fans are linking Thalapathy Vijay’s early film made with his father S A Chandrasekhar to his recent political success, calling it a symbolic prediction of TVK’s historic victory.

Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s journey from a child artist to a political leader has always attracted attention, but after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, an old connection from his early film life has resurfaced in public discussion. Many supporters are now linking his first film appearance in Vetri with the recent victory of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The coincidence has created a wave of curiosity among fans who feel his journey has followed an unusual pattern. With TVK securing a major win and Vijay emerging as a strong political force, discussions around symbolism and destiny have grown louder in political and cinema circles.

The first film from where it all began

In 1984, a young Vijay appeared in Vetri, directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekhar. He played a small version of the lead character in a crime drama film that marked his entry into cinema. At that time, it was only seen as a simple debut for a star kid. However, years later, the word “Vetri,” meaning victory in Tamil, has gained fresh meaning as Vijay’s political party carries a similar identity through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Supporters feel the connection between his first screen appearance and his political rise is more than just a coincidence.

The special symbolism between Vetri and rise of TVK

The connection between Vetri, Vijay and TVK has become a talking point after the election results. Vijay’s party winning a major share in the Tamil Nadu Assembly has led fans to revisit his cinematic beginnings. Interestingly his name itself is associated with victory and now the party name also reflects the same idea. This overlap between film and politics has created a symbolic narrative where his early life and present success appear linked through meaning and timing.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, how TVK supremo’s journey began from Naalaiya Theerpu

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S A Chandrasekhar: Man who shaped Vijay’s early journey

S A Chandrasekhar played a major role in shaping Vijay’s career from childhood. After Vetri he directed him in several films that helped build his screen image. Movies like Naan Sigappu Manithan and Senthoorapandi gave Vijay early exposure and helped him grow as an actor. Chandrasekhar later launched him as a lead actor in Naalaiya Theerpu when Vijay was just 18. Even though the film did not succeed commercially it marked the beginning of his independent career.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay’s family reacts on TVK’s historic win, highlights his mother’s key role

From cinema to political grounds

According to Chandrasekhar Vijay had once expressed his wish to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. That statement is now being widely shared again after TVK’s success. Over the years Vijay built a strong emotional connection with fans who call him Thambi and his beloved Anna. This bond has played a major role in his political journey and is now seen as one of the reasons behind his party’s success.

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