How Vidya Balan Helped Sanjana Sanghi Get Over Bullying: “Your Voice…” – Exclusive

Sanjana Sanghi opened up about how she was bullied for her voice and how Vidya Balan's one comment made her day. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Dhak Dhak actress also revealed how she fought her insecurities and more.

Manjiri or Mandy, Kizie or Kavya, Sanjana Sanghi has set her herself in the hearts of the audience. With an infectious smile, charming aura and stunning performance, Sanghi is achieving her dreams one step at a time. She was recently seen in Tapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak, a story around four women and their adventurous bike trip from the nooks of their homes to Khardung La. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sanjana opened up about how Vidya Balan complimented her post-screening which helped her overcome her anxieties and more.

Mental health is one aspect that requires more invested and candid conversations around it. And Sanjana openly spoke about how she was bullied for her husky voice, how she overcame her insecurities and Vidya Balan had a role to play in it.

SANJANA SANGHI ON BULLYING: VIDYA BALAN SAID “THAT SEXY VOICE”

Sanjana said that the cast had been doing multiple screenings of Dhak Dhak for their industry friends. After watching the film many times they would often wait outside to catch the raw and authentic reactions. In one of these screenings, Sanjana revealed, that, ” Vidya caught hold off me and said ‘that sexy voice’. She was like I love your husky voice and if anyone tells you otherwise don’t listen to them Because my voice growing up was something I used to get a little bit bullied for. Because the way I sound and the way I look sort of don’t go together. But I have always been proud of it and when Vidya kind of felt the same, I was like yes!” Sanjan further explained how validation from the actress made more comfortable and strong.

SANJANA SANGHI TALKS ABOUT FIGHTING INSECURITIES

Bullying can have long lasting affect. Sanjana had her share of battles and securities she overcame. Divulging about the same she said,” 14-15 is a very impressionable age. Jo log bolte hain about your physicality, apko bahut affect karta hai, mujhe bi bahut affect kiya to the point that mai debator hoti thi school mai, and yeh itna loud chatter hogya tha that I kind of took a pause from debating. I was like maybe people don’t like my voice.” But it matters how one overcomes these obstacles in life.

Sanjana added, “I think it changed as I grew up and when I started to accept myself. I thought if I had a gummy smile or husky voice, I thought I should make it my strength. And I kind of liked it. So, at my core I always kind of liked it but I just had to overcome my insecurities and complexities.”

