How Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s gold-drenched jewellery was crafted to perfection; Took 10 months of...

At a time when wedding trends are leaning towards pastel palettes, barely-there diamonds and understated elegance, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna decided to rewrite the rulebook. Their wedding on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur was not just a union of two stars; it was a masterclass in maximalism. While many modern grooms shy away from heavy ornamentation and brides opt for minimalist silhouettes, the newlyweds embraced tradition in its most opulent form. What truly stole the spotlight was their temple jewellery, layered, sculpted, and unapologetically grand.

Vijay Deverakonda’s regal groom look breaks the minimalism trend

Vijay Deverakonda, who described Rashmika as his “best friend” in a heartfelt note, made a bold statement with his jewellery choices. In an era dominated by subtle styling for men, his look leaned into grandeur. According to SHREE Jewellers, his ceremonial pieces told a story. “Vijay Deverakonda’s jewellery introduced a strong narrative around ornate groom styling, a space still relatively understated in Indian weddings.”

Channelling the authority of a mythic king, his jewellery incorporated elephant motifs symbolising wisdom and tiger elements representing agility. Deep Nakshi engraving added dimension, while braided textures and Rava detailing gave sculptural depth. He wore prominent coin-sized ear studs, a structured wrist cuff reminiscent of period cinema, and two temple necklaces, one long and one short, layered for dramatic effect. An arm cuff, a detailed ring on his little finger, and even ankle kadas completed the look. The latter, rarely seen in traditional weddings for grooms, added a distinct edge.

“In an evolving wedding landscape where men’s jewellery is gaining momentum, this look marked a confident departure from minimal groom styling and welcomed ornamentation as strength,” the brand shared.

Rashmika Mandanna’s temple jewellery honours South Indian roots

If Vijay embodied a sovereign king, Rashmika Mandanna radiated the aura of a living goddess. SHREE Jewellers revealed that her bridal collection drew inspiration from the sculptural language of South Indian architecture. The Hyderabad-based brand crafted 11 elaborate pieces for the bride, including a choker layered with traditional harams, statement jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.

“The collection featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, each detail hand-fused by master artisans,” the brand stated. Finished in an antique matte polish, the jewellery carried a heritage glow designed to move seamlessly with her silhouette. “The intention was not just adornment, but permanence – jewellery conceived as legacy pieces meant to transcend generations.”

10 months of craftsmanship behind the viral wedding jewellery

The grandeur was not assembled overnight. The brand revealed that the entire journey spanned 10 months, from conceptualisation and multiple design discussions to bespoke customisation, production and final trials.

“We drew deep inspiration from the grandeur of South Indian architecture that so beautifully defines the culture. Rashmika’s bridal look was envisioned around the aura of a living Goddess, while Vijay’s ensemble embodied the presence of a sovereign King,” the jewellers shared.

With such intricate detailing and months of craftsmanship behind it, the wedding jewellery was bound to spark conversations. And it did. In a season where subtlety often dominates, Vijay and Rashmika proved that tradition, when worn with conviction, can still break the internet.