How Vishal Bhardwaj convinced Farida Jalal to break her pristine image in O Romeo: Aap gaali dengi na?

The veteran actor opens up about saying a 'gaali' on screen for the first time, and how Vishal Bhardwaj convinced her.

For decades, Farida Jalal has been synonymous with warmth, grace and the quintessential screen mother. Generations have grown up watching her portray affectionate, dignified maternal figures in some of Hindi cinema’s most loved films. So when the teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-anticipated O Romeo dropped, and featured her delivering a curse word, it instantly sent social media into a frenzy.

The unexpected moment has turned Farida Jalal into the internet’s latest talking point. Fans who have long associated her with traditional, soft-spoken roles were taken by surprise, but the reaction has largely been one of admiration and curiosity.

Here’s what Vishal Bhardwaj asked Farida Jalal:

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Farida Jalal recalled the first time Vishal Bhardwaj approached her about the now-viral dialogue. The actor admitted she found herself in a dilemma, not because she wanted to refuse, but because the request caught her off guard.

Vishal had asked her, “Aap gaali dengi na? (You’ll use cuss words, right?)” “Can you imagine? I didn’t know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye, aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi (No, no, leave it, let it be, I wasn’t going to say it like that). This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across from me,” she shared.

The veteran actor revealed that working with Vishal Bhardwaj had been on her wishlist for years, making it difficult for her to decline anything he suggested.

Farida Jalal clarification

Farida Jalal clarified that while she was open to stepping out of her comfort zone, she was mindful of her boundaries. “All I said is nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hu (I will not use explicit, filthy abuses. If it’s a small and mild one, I can say that). Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Ma-behen toh nahin bolungi (According to me, it wasn’t overly explicit or dirty. I won’t use cuss words involving mother or sister).”

She added that Vishal Bhardwaj burst into laughter and understood her hesitation. “He started laughing and understood where I came from,” she said.

About O Romeo

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo is reportedly inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but set against a darker, crime-driven backdrop. The film traces Shahid Kapoor’s character as he navigates a volatile world filled with crime, lust and emotional upheaval.

The ensemble cast includes Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Avinash Tiwary in key roles, alongside Farida Jalal.

Known for memorable performances in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani, Saat Rang Ke Sapne, Mrityudaata, Mohabbat, and Judaai, Farida Jalal’s bold new avatar in O Romeo marks a refreshing shift, and perhaps one of the most unexpected highlights of the film’s early buzz.

