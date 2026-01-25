Home

How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars?’ Arun Govil counters AR Rahman, dismisses claims of communal bias

In the digital era of social media, celebrities and public figures are always under immense scrutiny. Their every word is dissected and debated. One such similar situation happened with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who found himself at the centre of controversy after a remark he made during an interview. What started as a discussion about creativity soon turned into a larger conversation on communal bias. While later, Rahman issued a clarification to explain his intent, his comment sparked discussion and reactions. Now, actor-politician Arun Govil has also reacted to the same.

What AR Rahman Said in the Interview

In the interview that sparked the controversy, AR Rahman stated, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.”

He further explained how such decisions often reached him indirectly and described them as, “Chinese whispers.” His remarks, spoke about shifting power dynamics and indirect decision-making in the industry, were interpreted by some as hinting at communal bias, which sparked widespread discussion online.

Rahman Addresses the Backlash

Addressing the criticism, Rahman later released a video message to clarify his stance. He said that music is his way of connecting with and honouring India’s diverse culture. He also further explained that he never intended to hurt anyone.

Taking pride in India’s freedom of expression and multicultural ethos, he highlighted how his work reflects inclusivity and unity. He also expressed gratitude to India.

Arun Govil Strongly Disagrees

Now, actor-politician Arun Govil, who became a household name for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand also reacted to AR Rahman’s statement. He said, “In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias. There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where there is no communal bias.”

Bollywood’s History of Inclusivity

He further added, “Earlier, we’ve had actors like Dilip Kumar, he was the king of the industry in his time. Even today, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, they are all stars, if there were communal bias, how would they have become stars.”

