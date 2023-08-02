Home

Hrithik Roshan Drops Selfie With His ‘Winter Girl’ Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan, on Instagram, dropped an adorable picture with his ladylove Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's Argentina vacay. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan recently decided to take some time off work and flew to Argentina with his ladylove Saba Azad. The Guzaarish star has been treating netizens to adorable sneak peeks of his recent trip with his girlfriend. Most recently, Hrithik took to his Instagram account and shared a couple’s picture with Saba Azad. Hrithik is looking as handsome as ever in his salt-and-pepper look as he poses in a blue T-shirt and black sweatshirt, along with a cap and cool shades. The actress accompanied him in an all-black outfit. The picture also included the caption, “Winter girl”.

Netizens react to Hrithik Roshan’s post

Reacting to the post, actress Preity Zinta wrote in the comment section, “We miss u guys.” Furthermore, Richa Chadha commented on the post with a red heart emoji. One of the Insta users wrote, “Most Handsome Men in Indian Cinema ever.” Another netizen shared, “Hrithik looks genuinely happy.” The third comment read, “So beautiful @hrithikroshan ull make such a lovely couple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad in Buenos Aires

Previously, Saba Azad used the photo-sharing app to post a few photographs from their visit to Buenos Aires, where the couple relished some yummy desserts. In the first photo dropped by the actress, Hrithik Roshan faced the camera in a black sleeveless T-shirt and a matching cap, “My hippo heart :),” The photo shows the War actor smiling with a cake and another dessert placed in front of him. Additionally, Saba Azad also shared a selfie, captioned, “Buenos Dias.”

Hrithik Roshan’s professional commitments

Hrithik Roshan will next grace the silver screens with Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter. He will be seen romancing Deepika Padukone in the movie touted to be India’s first aerial actioner. The project marks their first on-screen pairing. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the movie will also see Anil Kapoor in a crucial role.

In addition to this, Hrithik Roshan will also lead Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. He will be seen locking horns with Jr NTR in his next. The actor will also once again reprise his iconic role in the latest installment of the superhero franchise, Krrish 4.

