Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Spotted Hand-in-Hand Yet Again, See Pics From Their Dinner Date

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were again spotted in the city, walking hand-in-hand while coming out of a restaurant after their dinner date. The paps spotted them and couldn’t stop clicking pics of the two. Hrithik held her hand as they made way through the shutterbugs. While Hrithik Roshan was seen in a white tee, check shirt, paired with beige pants and cap, Saba Azad was in a peach top and baggy pants with her long hair left loose. She tried to hide her face with her long hair.Also Read - From Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan’s First Meeting to Alleged Dinner Date, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Saba Azad starred in the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She also appeared in a segment of the Netflix epic Feels Like Ishq last year, and her next appearance will be in the SonyLiv series Rocket Boys. Saba Azad is a singer who has performed with bands such as Blackstratblues and Ashu & The Petridish Project. As per Bollywood Hungama reports, Saba Azad, an actress-musician, is Hrithik’s mystery girl. Hrithik and Saba are reportedly dating. Also Read - Who is Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend?

It has been reported that Hrithik Roshan and Saba met over work. After their first meeting, a source close to them revealed, “Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.”