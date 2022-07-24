Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Mumbai Airport: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making the headlines for all the right reasons. The couple, who has been dating for a while, is often seen spending time with each other. Additionally, Hrithik and Saba hype each other like no one else, as evidenced by their social media posts. The power couple was seen holding hands around midnight at the Mumbai airport when they arrived back from their vacation in Europe.Also Read - Saba Azad Drops Pic From Paris Vacation, Gives Photo Credit to Hrithik Roshan: 'Not a Selfie...Image by Hrithik'

The two looked incredible in their airport look. In addition to his black t-shirt, Hrithik was dressed stylishly in a grey sweatshirt and light brown trousers. He also sported a black cap, which looked great on him. In her white t-shirt and lavender pants, Saba Azad was gorgeous. They made their way to the parking lot to get in their car. Also Read - Did Hrithik Roshan Refuse to Shoot in UP? Vikram Vedha Makers Break Silence

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand at the airport:

Fans Shower Love on Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad:

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the two. They dropped fire emojis for their chemistry. Some users also requested paps to let them live. While others loved their video. One of the users wrote, “Love is in the air.” Another user wrote, “They found love.” Hrithik’s fans wrote, “Lucky girl with Greek god.” Others trolled the couple for holding hands like little kids.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will appear alongside Saif Ali Khan for the first time in Vikram Vedha. Along with actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be released on September 28 of next year. While, Saba Azad’s next project, Minimum, will have a digital premiere in October.

